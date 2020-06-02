Mickey Guyton's 'Black Like Me' is 'Meant to Heal Every Heart'

You can count on Mickey Guyton to speak her mind.

These truthful statements often come through her music, whether she's railing against country music's gender disparity in "What Are You Gonna Tell Her" or, in a song released today (June 2), bluntly describing a black woman's experience in America with "Black Like Me."

"It's a hard life on easy street. Just white painted picket fences far as you can see," Guyton sings. "If you think we live in the land of the free, you should try to be black like me."

Some lyrics ("Daddy worked day and night for an old house and a used car/ Just to get the good life, it shouldn't be twice as hard") read as autobiographical statements from the Texas native. Yet as great country song lyrics should, these specific snapshots from Guyton's life help tell a more universal story about the heartbreaks and fears experienced by African Americans.

Guyton's co-write with Emma Davidson Dillon, Fraser Churchill and Nathan Chapman finds one of the few African American artists on a major country label (in this case, Capitol Records Nashville) using her platform to request more than prayers, which are important to people of faith but not necessarily the conversation starter society needs at the moment.

That's not to say that faith played no role in Guyton sharing such a powerful statement at a time when George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer inspires peaceful protests and social unrest.

"This song was a God moment," she wrote on Twitter. "He put it on my heart to write it. I thought it was to heal my heart, but now I realize it's meant to heal every heart."

Beyond Guyton's positive outreach through song and her social media presence, African Americans (Darius Rucker), women (Maren Morris) and co-ed groups (Little Big Town) have represented their fellow country artists well in recent days by speaking up and speaking their minds.

Guyton's story in Music City began with debut single "Better Than You Left Me" (2015) and continues with a forthcoming debut album which is expected to include "Black Like Me."

