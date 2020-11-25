Mickey Guyton Makes History With Her 2021 Grammy Nomination

Country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton has already made Grammy history with her 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her single "Black Like Me."

Guyton is the first Black solo female artist to be nominated in a country category at the Grammy awards. (The Pointer Sisters' "Live Your Life Before You Die" was nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo/ Group in 1976.)

"I am lost for words," Guyton wrote on social media. "God is so good! Thank you @RecordingAcad!"

I am lost for words. God is so good! Thank you @RecordingAcad! pic.twitter.com/yamRLjhbYO — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 24, 2020

In September, Guyton became the first Black woman to perform at the ACM Awards.

"That phrase, 'You see it, you can be it' really rings true, and I just -- standing here for other women of color, it means the world to me," Guyton told Entertainment Tonight in September. "That's why I'm here."

Guyton released her EP Bridges, featuring "What Are You Gonna Tell Her," "Black Like Me" and "Heaven Down Here," earlier this year.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on Jan. 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress and Eric Church are among the other artists nominated.

Late singer-songwriter John Prine earned two posthumous nominations: Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for "I Remember Everything."

For the first time in Grammy history, all the nominees for Best Country Album (Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town, which is fronted by Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schapman) are women.

Country artist Ingrid Andress is nominated for Best New Artist, along with Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion. Sturgill Simpson is nominated for Best Rock Album for his 2019 album Sound & Fury.

See the full list of 2021 Grammy nominees here.

