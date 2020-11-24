Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Ingrid Andress are among the country nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

For the first time in Grammy history, all the nominees for Best Country Album (Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town, which is fronted by Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schapman) are women.

Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church each earned nominations for Best Country Solo Perforance.

Late singer-songwriter John Prine earned two posthumous nominations: Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for "I Remember Everything."

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 24 online at grammy.com and during a portion of the CBS This Morning broadcast.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on Jan. 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

Country artist Ingrid Andress is nominated for Best New Artist, along with Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion. Sturgill Simpson is nominated for Best Rock Album nomination for his 2019 album Sound & Fury.

See the full list of country and Americana nominees below.

Best Country Album

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"The Bones," Maren Morris

"Crowded Table," The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do," Old Dominion

Best Country Solo Performance

"Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill

"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

"All Night," Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"Ocean," Lady A

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town

"Some People Do," Old Dominion

Best American Roots Performance

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone," Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything," John Prine

Best American Roots Song

"Cabin"

"Ceiling to the Floor"

"Hometown"

"I Remember Everything"

"Man Without a Soul"

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Folk Album

Bonnie Light Horseman, Bonnie Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, David Rawlings & Gillian Welch

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

"Circles," Post Malone

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" JP Saxe Featuring H.E.R.

If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift