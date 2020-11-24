Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Ingrid Andress are among the country nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
For the first time in Grammy history, all the nominees for Best Country Album (Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town, which is fronted by Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schapman) are women.
Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church each earned nominations for Best Country Solo Perforance.
Late singer-songwriter John Prine earned two posthumous nominations: Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for "I Remember Everything."
The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 24 online at grammy.com and during a portion of the CBS This Morning broadcast.
The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on Jan. 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.
Country artist Ingrid Andress is nominated for Best New Artist, along with Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion. Sturgill Simpson is nominated for Best Rock Album nomination for his 2019 album Sound & Fury.
See the full list of country and Americana nominees below.
Best Country Album
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"Crowded Table," The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do," Old Dominion
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance
"All Night," Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Ocean," Lady A
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
"Some People Do," Old Dominion
Best American Roots Performance
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone," Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything," John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"Cabin"
"Ceiling to the Floor"
"Hometown"
"I Remember Everything"
"Man Without a Soul"
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Folk Album
Bonnie Light Horseman, Bonnie Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, David Rawlings & Gillian Welch
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Song of the Year
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
"Circles," Post Malone
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" JP Saxe Featuring H.E.R.
If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift