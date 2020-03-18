Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress Make 'Billboard' Chart History

Former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" and fast-rising star Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine" made history when they both cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart's top 10 for the week ending March 15. The Nashville artists' shared feat marked the first time in the chart's 30 year history that two women's debut singles simultaneously made the top 10.

Barrett's hit appears on her Hall of Fame EP. She co-wrote it with Jon Nite and Zachary Kale, and it was produced by Kale and Ross Copperman.

"Wow, I feel so blessed to have a top 10 single," Barrett says (per Billboard). "['I Hope'] felt special from the beginning, and to see the reaction has been overwhelming in the best way. I can't thank country radio, my fans and my team enough for believing in me. And, I'm so happy for Ingrid. It's an exciting time."

Barrett's fellow Warner Music Nashville artist Andress created "More Hearts Than Mine" with songwriters Derrick Southerland and Sam Ellis. She co-produced the song with Ellis.

"Sharing 'More Hearts Than Mine' has been a dream come true," Andress told Billboard. "Thank you to everyone who's helped this song continue climbing into the top 10 and beyond. We're all part of changing history together, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish next."

It's just as notable that both women's songs made history while Maren Morris' former No. 1 hit "The Bones" still resides in the top 10. It's the first time three solo women appeared in the top 10 together since Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away," Jana Kramer's "Why Ya Wanna" and Miranda Lambert's "Fastest Girl in Town" shared the same spotlight the week of Oct. 20, 2012.

Here's the top 10 in order:

1. "Homesick," Kane Brown

2. "Homemade," Jake Owen

3. "Kinfolks," Sam Hunt

4. "What She Wants Tonight," Luke Bryan

5. "Catch," Brett Young

6. "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," Jordan Davis

7. "The Bones," Maren Morris

8. "We Back," Jason Aldean

9. "I Hope," Gabby Barrett

10. "More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress

