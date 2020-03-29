John Prine Hospitalized in Critical Condition, Facing 'COVID-19 Symptoms'

Singer-songwriter John Prine's team took to social media on Sunday (March 29) to announce that the Americana legend is hospitalized and in critical condition after having coronavirus symptoms.

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms," read the Instagram post, "John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.

"This is hard news for us to share," the statement continued. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

The news came less than two weeks after Prine's wife and business partner Fiona Prine's March 17 announcement that she'd tested positive for COVID-19. John was tested at the time, but his results came back as "indeterminate."

"There's a chance he may not have this virus, and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family," Fiona said at the time. "It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

John Prine, a 73-year-old cancer survivor, and the former Fiona Whelan run the Nashville-based label Oh Boy Records, which releases John's own music (including the Grammy-nominated 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness) and, in the past year, music by country music outsider Kelsey Waldon and singer-songwriter Tre Burt. Prior releases include a live album by Kris Kristofferson.

Read More: John Prine to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Word of Prine's condition broke while Nashville reeled over the death of Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner Joe Diffie, the first mainstream country music star to pass away due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reports that public health officials stress hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds and staying at home when possible as ways to prevent the pandemic's spread and to protect older adults, people with pre-existing health problems and other vulnerable populations.

