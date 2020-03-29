News

Trisha Yearwood, Travis Tritt + More Mourn Country Star Joe Diffie: 'I Will Miss My Friend'

Joe Diffie performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Joe Diffie, beloved country star known for "Pickup Man," "Ships That Don't Come In," "Third Rock From the Sun," "Bigger Than the Beatles," "John Deere Green" and many more hits, died on Sunday, March 29 from complications related to coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 61 years old.

Country artists, from Diffie's peers to the country artists who grew up idolizing the legendary singer, are grieving the loss of the Opry star.

Brad Paisley

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend Joe Diffie," Brad Paisley wrote. "I can't find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. And do EVERYTHING we need to do to defeat this virus."

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood reflected on meeting Diffie during her early years in Nashville and her friendship with the singer.

"Joe's voice was always so pure and just...on. He never missed a note. Ever," Yearwood wrote. "You never think the last time you see someone is going to be the last time you see them. My heart is broken today for Joe's family and friends, and for all the fans who love his music. I will miss my friend. Godspeed."

Chely Wright

Chely Wright remembered Diffie as a kind tour partner and one of the best voices in country music.

 

Travis Tritt

"Joe was a friend and touring partner with me in the '90s," Travis Tritt wrote. "This comes as a huge shock to all of us in the country music community. Deepest condolences to Joe's family, friends and fans."

Tritt also shared one of his favorite photos of himself with Diffie.

 

Clint Black

 

Cole Swindell

 

Kelsea Ballerini

Trace Adkins

 

Kendell Marvel

 

Charlie Daniels

 

Steve Wariner

"I'm heartbroken and in shock just like all of you over this awful news," Steve Wariner wrote. "[Diffie] possessed on of the most incredible pure country voices on the planet, and he was always so much fun to be around."

 

Chris Young

 

Jessi Alexander

