Reba McEntire Shares Her Favorite Memories of Family Christmases

Country star Reba McEntire shared a couple of her favorite Christmas memories with her label, UMG Nashville, and they offer a glimpse at holidays spent with her brother, Pake, and her son, Shelby Blackstock.

Reba, her older sister Alice and younger sister Susie were often lagging behind their brother when it came time to rush downstairs and open Christmas presents.

"The funniest thing I can always remember about Christmastime is my older brother Pake, when we were kids at home, he'd always be the first one to jump out of bed and run down the hall, and he'd just run down the hall with his underwear on," she recalls. "And he'd say, 'If y'all don't hurry up and get up and get in here, I'm opening all the presents by myself.' But he knew it was a standing rule we all had to be in there before anybody could open up a present, but I can still see Pake running down the hall."

Reba, Susie and Pake performed as the Singing McEntires while Reba was still in high school. As a trio, the siblings honored their world champion steer roper father with the song "The Ballad of John McEntire."

Of course, Reba later got discovered by Red Steagall while she sang the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. She went on to become one of the greatest country music talents to ever emerge from Oklahoma and a 50-time CMA award nominee. Beyond country music, the well-rounded entertainer's made it on Broadway with Annie Get Your Gun, on the big screen (from Tremors to The Little Rascals) and as a sitcom star.

Pake made his own impact as a country singer, scoring three Top 20 hits in 1986. As has Susie, a gospel singer involved in a cowboy church.

The McEntire siblings' mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed away on March 14, 2020.

Reba's second story stars Shelby Blackstock, her son with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock (her second spouse, following a previous marriage to Charlie Battles).

"I'll never forget one (Christmas) morning I woke up and I was laying on my left side and I felt something, and I opened up my eyes, and Shelby was three inches away from my face," Reba says. "He said, 'Mom, you're not gonna beweive what Santy Claus weft for me.' And so, he said you've got to come here. I got up out of bed and went in there and there was this little tractor trailer set that he had just fallen in love with at the store. He's seen it, and he said, 'I can't beweive he bought this for me.' He was so cute."

Shelby's fascination with vehicles continues as an adult. He's a race car driver, currently competing in the GT World Challenge America series.

He has three half-siblings: sisters Chassidy and Shawna and brother Brandon Blackstock, the ex of pop superstar Kelly Clarkson.

Reba's 33rd career album, Grammy award nominee Stronger Than the Truth, was released in 2019.

