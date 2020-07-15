Reba McEntire to Release Entire 1994 'Reba: Live' Concert Special on YouTube

Country legend Reba McEntire will re-launch her Reba: Live concert special on YouTube Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. CT. Filmed in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Center, the YouTube airing will mark the first time the concert is available digitally. To celebrate, McEntire will chat with viewers on her YouTube channel as the concert is streaming.

See the teaser trailer for the concert below.

The concert features Reba's signature high-energy moves, humor, dancers, stunning costumes and timeless hits like "Fancy," "Is There Life Out There" and more. The hour-long special will feature 12 classic performances.

"This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," McEntire said in a press release. "It's so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can't wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat."

On Saturday, July 18, McEntire will join fellow Oklahoman and Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill on the Grand Ole Opry broadcast.

McEntire recently released a new music video for her song "What If." The new, updated video reflects the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

McEntire told Entertainment Tonight she wanted to share a message of hope during these trying times. She also wanted to acknowledge the helpers by featuring images of doctors, nurses, firefighters and more in the new video.

"It's a song of hope. 'What if everybody reached out with one hand?' We could change things," McEntire said.

McEntire rescheduled her arena tour to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is now set to kick off on July 8, 2021.

