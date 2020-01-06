Reba McEntire Net Worth: A Life of Stardom Made the Country Icon a Bundle

Reba McEntire has been an American country music legend for decades. She's practically royalty in the United States. The singer-songwriter has released numerous smash hit studio albums featuring No. 1 hit after No. 1 hit. The country artist is a Nashville icon, but have you ever wondered what the Oklahoma native's net worth is?

Turns out Reba McEntire's net worth is... a whole lot. The country singer and record producers has won Grammys, had her own sitcom and been at the top of the Billboard charts with her multiplatinum records. So yeah, she's made some money.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reba Nell McEntire has an estimated net worth of $95 million. Dang! Her hair color might be red but that bank account is straight-up green. That's pretty good for a girl from McAlester, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Roots

Born to Jacqueline and Clark Vincent McEntire in 1955, McEntire graduated from Kiowa High School before attending college at Southeastern Oklahoma University. Though she originally intended to be a school teacher, she got plenty of onstage experience performing with her family band the Singing McEntires. In 1974, Reba accidentally got her big break when she was hired to perform the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. It was there that country artist Red Steagall discovered the red head's immense vocal talent and decided to get her music career going. Soon after, she signed with Mercury Records and began recording country music.

McEntire went on to be one of the biggest music industry stars of all time with hits like "For My Broken Heart," "How Blue," "Somebody Should Leave," "Fancy," "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and many more.

In 2019, McEntire released her most recent studio album Stronger Than The Truth.

Beyond Music

Reba is such a beloved personality that her charisma and talent has landed her on screens big and small. She was in films like The Little Rascals and the glorious sci-fi film Tremors and played Annie Oakley in the TV show Buffalo Girls. She starred in her hit WB and CW sitcom Reba from 2001 to 2006. McEntire also had a brief turn in KFC commercials playing Colonel Sanders in 2018. That's how lovable she is. Last year, she co-hosted the 53rd annual CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. In March, she'll kick off her highly anticipated tour.

As for her personal life, McEntire divorced her husband of 26 years and former manager, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015. During her marriage to Blackstock, she had one son, Shelby Blackstock, and helped raise stepchildren Chassidy, Shawna and Brandon Blackstock. Brandon Blackstock is married to McEntire's good friend and frequent collaborator Kelly Clarkson.

These days, Reba is living it up and continuing to make hit music and reign as our benevolent Queen of Country Music.

