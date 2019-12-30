Back in third grade, I remember having entrepreneurship day. Each third-grader had to come up with an item to sell to students and faculty at our market day. A classmate of mine sold pet rocks. I remember thinking the idea was so neat. He painted one as a cow and I just had to buy one for my great-grandma. She loves the ranch and her cows. Since then, painted stones and painted rocks have been a craft I've always wanted to dabble in.

About 10 years later, I remember "The Kindness Rocks Project" trending on social media. Activist Megan Murphy left hand-painted rocks on the beach with kind messages. People became inspired and a new positive craze began. Many people would paint rocks and leave encouraging messages in public places for the community to find.

It's been a while since I've seen painted pebbles or just rock painting in general, but it's time to bring it back. It's a fun activity for the entire family. I would happily spend a Saturday afternoon painting rocks. I love getting artsy! Back in middle school, I used to paint pictures and album covers on small surfaces, so a rock will definitely be a fun challenge for me.

Where do you want to leave stones? There's plenty of public parks here in Austin for me to leave some, but I'll even consider leaving river rocks painted back in my college town. If you live near beaches, I highly recommend painting beach stones and sea stones for tourists and locals to find. I also encourage you to keep some as home decor.

DIY Rock Painting Ideas

This hand-painted stone is perfect home decor for Christmas time.

Any candy fanatics in your family? They will love these!

The outdoorsman in your life would love something like this.

These are perfect for your gardens, y'all!

Imagine finding something like this on a tough day. It's definitely motivation to keep going.

Make it a DIY project for any occasion. You can make rock art for just about any holiday! Paint a snowman on one in December, and an Easter bunny in April. If any kids in your life need a fun activity to stay busy, here you go. Stone painting is an affordable and exciting hobby for anyone who would rather pick up a paintbrush than a map pencil.

Pebble Painting Tips

Everything You Need for Painting Stones

I love everything about this! Art painting isn't just limited to paper. Make smooth rocks your canvas and get creative with pebble art. This is going to be a therapeutic activity for me, I can already feel it.

Be sure to also check out Etsy for some fabulous stones to buy from talented painters.

