Fans eager to jump back into the Western sci-fi world of the Josh Brolin-led "Outer Range" now have a more definitive return date.

"Outer Range" Season 2 premieres on Prime Video in May 2024, announced Brolin ("Avengers: End Game," "No Country for Old Men"), who also executive produces (via Screen Rant). The exact date has not been revealed. But viewers should be relieved that the release window is fast approaching.

Season 1, which debuted back in April 2022, introduces us to the Abbott family. At the start, the Abbotts are dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law as well as some typical rancher drama stuff — namely, a rival family that has made moves to take their land. Then some not-so-typical rancher drama stuff happens: a mysterious black void opens on their property. The debut season enticed fans with its caustic humor and supernatural intrigue.

Ryan Britt of Inverse applauded the series for its daring creative choices. "Outer Range is one of the boldest, weirdest, and most affecting sci-fi shows of the 21st century," he wrote in his review. "Despite the inevitable comparison to Stranger Things, the series forges its own path and succeeds because its so aggressively grounded in reality."

For other critics, the sci-fi stab didn't quite land. "Brolin's good and if the series eschewed the sci-fi conceit there's enough good actors here to at least make it entertaining," said Kristen Lopez of IndieWire. "But slathering a sci-fi element on top of it and not understanding what tone to strike doesn't lead to oil, it leads to crap."

The cast members joining Brolin in season 1 include Imogen Poots ("Vivarium," "Green Room"), Lili Taylor ("The Conjuring," "Mystic Pizza") Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry," "Top Gun: Maverick") and Tom Pelphrey ("Ozark," "Love & Death").

A new writer is taking over for the series' sophomore run. Creator Brian Watkins ("The Exchange") will pass the pen to Charles Murray ("Sons of Anarchy").

There are a whole bunch of questions left unanswered after the finale. And in just a few short months, fans will return to the bizarre mystery.