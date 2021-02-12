The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson Honor Thy Music in 'No Country Music For Old Men' Video

The Bellamy Brothers and guest vocalist John Anderson honor thy music throughout the new music video for "No Country Music For Old Men."
The cleverly-titled song laments how country music (among other industries) passes legends over in pursuit of the next new thing. Its lyrics also celebrate the greats we've lost (Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard) and the singer-songwriter icons still at it (Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton).
Lucky for us, the Bellamy Brothers still record new music, such as this song, "Rednecks (Looking for Paychecks)" and other songs off 2020 EP Bucket List. Likewise, Anderson's voice sounds as mighty as ever before on his own new album, Years.
"No Country Music For Old Men" Lyrics
They told him to just fade away
His time had past and all his kind would die
But he remembers when Hank played the Opry high as a kite
While Patsy Cline was out walking after midnight
Well, he saw the torch being passed from Lefty to Merle
Now there's so-called successors but it's hard to find a hero in this world
There ain't no country music for old men
All of the good ones have died or just packed it in
Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend
But there ain't no country music for old men
He was sitting on a bar stool the first time he heard Jolene
A song by the prettiest angel he'd ever seen
Back when Nashville was swingin' and making them deals
While old Buck was out strolling the streets of Bakersfield
There ain't no country music for old men
All of the good ones have died or just packed it in
Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend
But there ain't no country music for old men
Loretta and Conway, Jones and Tammy Wynette
Songs about prison's and passion and whiskey
That's as good as it's ever gonna get, yeah
They call him nostalgic with a permanent case of the blues
He just walks around wondering who's gonna fill their shoes
Looking back on the great ones we've lost, he says why so soon?
He shed an ocean of tears on the graves of Johnny and June
There ain't no country music for old men
All of the good ones have died or just packed it in
Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend
But there ain't no country music for old men
There ain't no country music for old men