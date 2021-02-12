The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson Honor Thy Music in 'No Country Music For Old Men' Video

The Bellamy Brothers and guest vocalist John Anderson honor thy music throughout the new music video for "No Country Music For Old Men."

The cleverly-titled song laments how country music (among other industries) passes legends over in pursuit of the next new thing. Its lyrics also celebrate the greats we've lost (Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard) and the singer-songwriter icons still at it (Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton).

Lucky for us, the Bellamy Brothers still record new music, such as this song, "Rednecks (Looking for Paychecks)" and other songs off 2020 EP Bucket List. Likewise, Anderson's voice sounds as mighty as ever before on his own new album, Years.

"No Country Music For Old Men" Lyrics

They told him to just fade away

His time had past and all his kind would die

But he remembers when Hank played the Opry high as a kite

While Patsy Cline was out walking after midnight

Well, he saw the torch being passed from Lefty to Merle

Now there's so-called successors but it's hard to find a hero in this world

There ain't no country music for old men

All of the good ones have died or just packed it in

Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend

But there ain't no country music for old men

He was sitting on a bar stool the first time he heard Jolene

A song by the prettiest angel he'd ever seen

Back when Nashville was swingin' and making them deals

While old Buck was out strolling the streets of Bakersfield

There ain't no country music for old men

All of the good ones have died or just packed it in

Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend

But there ain't no country music for old men

Loretta and Conway, Jones and Tammy Wynette

Songs about prison's and passion and whiskey

That's as good as it's ever gonna get, yeah

They call him nostalgic with a permanent case of the blues

He just walks around wondering who's gonna fill their shoes

Looking back on the great ones we've lost, he says why so soon?

He shed an ocean of tears on the graves of Johnny and June

There ain't no country music for old men

All of the good ones have died or just packed it in

Now there's posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend

But there ain't no country music for old men

There ain't no country music for old men