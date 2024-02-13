See what the cast of the hit biker series has been up to.

Dive headfirst into "Sons of Anarchy," and you're not just watching a series; you're immersing yourself in a study of masculinity, as fluid and elusive as the concept itself in today's ever-shifting world. Each character is a master class in evolution, garnering the show a fervent fan base over its seven-season, 92-episode saga. There's something magnetic about this iconic series, with its impact on biker culture echoing long after the credits roll.

The show carves a niche in the American psyche, delving into the labyrinth of motives driving its characters. It's a raw education in loyalty, family and the necessity of violence, taught by those who are anything but role models. Here, every performance matters; every character arcs toward a destiny intricately woven into the sprawling narrative.

"SOA" pits bike gang power dynamics against the stark backdrop of reality. The stellar cast — including Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal — leaves an indelible mark. They're full-bodied characters bound by ties that surpass rivalry and conflict.

As we approach a decade since "SOA" left the airwaves, in December 2014, let's take a look at what the talented cast has been doing since the finale. It's also worth noting that Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in the series as Deputy Chief David Hale, didn't really have a huge role on the show (hence why he left) — but we'll include him on our list anyway since he's currently the biggest powerhouse in TV.

