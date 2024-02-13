Dive headfirst into "Sons of Anarchy," and you're not just watching a series; you're immersing yourself in a study of masculinity, as fluid and elusive as the concept itself in today's ever-shifting world. Each character is a master class in evolution, garnering the show a fervent fan base over its seven-season, 92-episode saga. There's something magnetic about this iconic series, with its impact on biker culture echoing long after the credits roll.
The show carves a niche in the American psyche, delving into the labyrinth of motives driving its characters. It's a raw education in loyalty, family and the necessity of violence, taught by those who are anything but role models. Here, every performance matters; every character arcs toward a destiny intricately woven into the sprawling narrative.
"SOA" pits bike gang power dynamics against the stark backdrop of reality. The stellar cast — including Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal — leaves an indelible mark. They're full-bodied characters bound by ties that surpass rivalry and conflict.
As we approach a decade since "SOA" left the airwaves, in December 2014, let's take a look at what the talented cast has been doing since the finale. It's also worth noting that Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in the series as Deputy Chief David Hale, didn't really have a huge role on the show (hence why he left) — but we'll include him on our list anyway since he's currently the biggest powerhouse in TV.
Charlie Hunnam
Jax Teller, the brooding heart of "Sons of Anarchy," is more than just a biker with a mission. He's the VP, later president, of the MC, tangled in a constant battle to legitimize the club's dicey endeavors. Charlie Hunnam, the guy who breathes life into Jax, snagged not one but two nods for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor — talk about skill.
Rewind to before his "Sons of Anarchy" fame, and you'll find Hunnam in "Queer as Folk" as Nathan Maloney and headlining "Nicholas Nickleby." But that's just the prelude. Post-"SOA," Hunnam's been on a roll — flexing his acting chops in flicks such as "The Gentlemen" and "Last Looks" — and he's even set to dive into the sci-fi pool with "Rebel Moon."
And, hey, he's not just a big-screen guy. Hunnam has switched gears to TV again, headlining as Lin in AppleTV+'s new show "Shantaram." So, yeah, Charlie Hunnam isn't just Jax Teller — he's a chameleon, morphing into roles as diverse as they come.
Katey Sagal
Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's mom — a fierce matriarch intertwined in the biker world — was brought to life by none other than Katey Sagal. While she was on "SOA," Sagal lent her voice to a bunch of characters in "Futurama."
But there's more to her story post-"SOA." Sagal jumped into a mix of gigs — from "A to Z" to the medieval vibes of "The Bastard Executioner," the quirky "Superior Donuts," and even the family drama "The Conners." She popped up in "Shameless," showing some serious versatility, and even rocked the big screen in "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Bleed for This." Fast forward to 2021, and she's leading the charge in "Rebel."
But Sagal isn't just about acting. She's got music in her soul, dropping her debut solo album way back in '94 and hitting us with another round a decade later. Plus, she's been weaving in and out of projects such as "Torn Hearts," with some killer cameos in "Tell Me Lies" and "Dead to Me."
Mark Boone Junior
Mark Boone Junior, with his trademark grizzled look, stands out as one of the most memorable faces in "Sons of Anarchy." But this wasn't his debut in the limelight. He left his mark in blockbusters such as "Memento," "Batman Begins," and "2 Fast 2 Furious." In "SOA," he slipped into the skin of Bobby Munson, SAMCRO's former secretary and VP, a guy known for his cool head and knack for untangling conflicts with a logical touch.
Fast forward to his post-"SOA" era, and Junior's been hopping between film and TV gigs. You might have caught a glimpse of him in an episode of "The Mandalorian," "Paradise City" or "A Little White Lie."
Kim Coates
Hailing from the Great White North, Kim Coates became an iconic figure in "Sons of Anarchy" as the biker Alexander "Tig" Trager, a role he played with flair throughout the series. But Coates' story doesn't end with revving engines and leather jackets. Post-"SOA," he's been zigzagging through the cinematic landscape, showcasing his versatility in a range of roles.
You might have seen him breathing life into characters in films such as "The Land," "Strange Weather" and "Officer Downe." He's thrown punches in "Goon: Last of the Enforcers," dipped into the surreal in "Fantasy Island," and added a touch of mystery in "See for Me." On the small screen, Coates has left his imprint in shows including "Godless," "Ghost Wars" and "Bad Blood," not to mention his stint in "Pretty Hard Cases" and even "Van Helsing."
Tommy Flanagan
Chibs Telford, played by Tommy Flanagan, was one of the loyal characters on the show, always full of integrity. These attributes earned him a spot in the hearts of fans as one of the most cherished characters. Flanagan kicked off his acting journey in the epic "Braveheart" back in 1995; and since then, he's been blazing trails across the big screen, leaving a memorable mark in films such as "Gladiator."
Post-"SOA," Flanagan's career hit the accelerator. He's been lighting up the screen in movies including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and the more recent "Code Name Banshee."
Maggie Siff
Maggie Siff's portrayal of Tara Knowles in "Sons of Anarchy" was nothing short of a rollercoaster romance, painting the canvas of Jax's life with shades of true love and tumult. Their journey through the series, with its highs and lows, culminated in marriage and the arrival of their son, Thomas.
This New York native then wove her magic into the fabric of "Mad Men" as Rachel Katz, and continued to dazzle in roles across "A Woman, a Part," "The Sweet Life" and "The Short History of the Long Road." Since 2016, she's been commanding the screen as Wendy Rhoades in "Billions," a role that cements her versatility.
In 2016, she donned the hat of an executive producer for "A Woman, a Part." She followed this up with another production venture in 2019's "Human Terrain."
Ron Perlman
When Ron Perlman rolled into "Sons of Anarchy," he wasn't just another actor joining the cast — he was a legend with a filmography that would make any cinephile's heart skip a beat. Back in the '80s, Pearlman breathed life into roles in "Quest for Fire" and captivating audiences in the series "Beauty and the Beast." Fast forward to his days battling Kaijus in "Pacific Rim," and it's clear how he perfectly embodied Clay Morrow, one of the "First 9" of SAMCRO, a character whose thirst for power knows no bounds.
But don't think for a second that Perlman's settled into the rearview mirror of Hollywood. Oh no, this guy's pedal is still firmly on the gas. Over the past couple of years alone, he's acted or lent his voice to dozens of films, including "Don't Look Up" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Ryan Hurst
Ryan Hurst, the powerhouse behind Harry "Opie" Winston in "Sons of Anarchy," was more than just Jax's childhood buddy and right-hand man. For five heart-wrenching seasons, he was the soul of the series, until his character's ultimate sacrifice in 2012 left fans reeling. But this California native's story was far from over.
Post-Opie, Hurst plunged into a smorgasbord of roles. He delved into the world of "King & Maxwell," checked into the eerie "Bates Motel" and stood his ground in "Outsiders." He then navigated the gritty streets of "Bosch," survived the apocalypse in "The Walking Dead" and rocked out in "Paradise City."
Theo Rossi
Juice Ortiz, a key cog in the "Sons of Anarchy" machine, was the guy who could make any vehicle purr like a kitten with his tech wizardry. But when it came to life's other puzzles, let's just say he wasn't exactly a mastermind — a trait that, ironically, steered him straight into trouble's path. Theo Rossi, the man who stepped into Juice's shoes, did so with such unforgettable flair that it's hard to imagine anyone else in that role.
Rossi's journey post-"SOA" has seen him with his hands full. He's appeared in numerous films and series, including "Marvel's Luke Cage," 'Dear Zoe" and "Emily the Criminal."
Taylor Sheridan
Long before he was known as the creator of "Yellowstone." Taylor Sheridan was a working actor, best known for playing Deputy Chief David Hale on "Sons." Sheridan famously left the series due to his seriously low pay and decided to hang up his acting hat to pursue a full-time career as a writer. He went on to land critical acclaim for "Sicario" and "Wind River" before creating "Yellowstone" and signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Paramount that included additional spinoff series and other original series.
