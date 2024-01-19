For those who rode alongside the tumultuous journey of Jax Teller and the rest of SAMCRO in "Sons of Anarchy," finding a series that captures the same raw emotion, gritty realism and adrenaline-pumping action is no easy feat. The show not only delivered high-octane drama but also wove intricate narratives of loyalty, power and redemption that left a lasting impact on its audience.
If you're on the hunt for shows that exude the same intense atmosphere — filled with complex characters and dark, compelling storylines — this list is tailored for you. From crime-ridden streets to historical battlegrounds, each show promises a deep dive into worlds where the lines between right and wrong are blurred. Whether it's the gripping narrative of a Prohibition-era Atlantic City or the dusty trails blazed by outlaws and lawmen alike, these series offer up tales that will satisfy the "Sons of Anarchy" void and keep you on the edge of your seat.
These shows like "Sons of Anarchy" are primarily characterized by antiheroes and groups of dangerous men engaged in all manner of illicit activities. Keep going for a list of compelling series and hundreds of episodes that will keep your queue filled for a long, long time to come.
'Shantaram' (2022)
Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Shubham Saraf
In "Shantaram," based on Gregory David Roberts' novel, Charlie Hunnam stars as Lin Ford, an Australian fugitive who escapes from prison and flees to the bustling streets of Bombay. Seeking a new life while haunted by his past, Lin navigates the city's underbelly, finding love, danger and a sense of purpose. Though canceled after one season, "Shantaram" offers a tantalizing glimpse into Lin's complex psyche, echoing the moral ambiguities and redemption themes prevalent in "Sons of Anarchy."
Where to watch: Apple TV+
'Mayans M.C.' (2018)
Stars: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger
"Mayans M.C." picks up where "Sons of Anarchy" left off, in a world where motorcycle clubs rule the border between California and Mexico. Following Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter, the show explores his struggle to reconcile his family's legacy with his own aspirations. With ties and nods to its predecessor, "Mayans M.C." extends the "Sons of Anarchy" saga with fresh conflicts and deep explorations of brotherhood.
Where to watch: Hulu
'Justified' (2010)
Stars: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Joelle Carter
Set in Kentucky, "Justified" follows Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman with a 19th century brand of justice, as he faces off against old friends turned criminals. The show's stellar dialogue, complex characters and enthralling story arcs echo the thematic elements of "Sons of Anarchy," particularly in its exploration of the antihero's psyche and the impact of the past on the present.
Where to watch: Hulu
'The Punisher' (2017)
Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
Marvel's "The Punisher" delves into the story of Frank Castle, a man transformed into a vigilante after the brutal murder of his family. This gritty series is a deep dive into the mind of a man on a mission for vengeance, aligning with the dark, revenge-fueled undercurrents of "Sons of Anarchy." The show is a raw and unapologetic examination of justice and morality.
Where to watch: Netflix
'Boardwalk Empire' (2010)
Stars: Steve Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald, Michael Shannon
"Boardwalk Empire" transports viewers to the Prohibition era, where political figure Enoch "Nucky" Thompson dominates Atlantic City. The series weaves a complex web of political corruption and organized crime, mirroring "Sons of Anarchy's" depiction of outlaw subcultures. Steve Buscemi's Nucky, much like Jax Teller, balances the tightrope between powerbroker and criminal mastermind.
Where to watch: Max
'Peaky Blinders' (2013)
Stars: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory
Set in post-World War I Birmingham, "Peaky Blinders" follows the Shelby crime family's rise to power. With gripping storytelling and stunning cinematography, this series offers a look into the ambitions and heartaches of a family enmeshed in the criminal world, much like the Teller family's own tragic saga.
Where to watch: Netflix
'The Sopranos' (1999)
Stars: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco
"The Sopranos" is often hailed as the progenitor of modern TV drama, focusing on New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. Balancing his family life with the demands of running a criminal empire, the show dives deep into Tony's complex relationships and psychological struggles. For fans of "Sons of Anarchy," "The Sopranos" offers a different kind of family drama, one steeped in the traditions of organized crime but with a similarly dark and introspective approach to its storytelling.
Where to watch: Max
'The Wire' (2002)
Stars: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Lance Reddick
"The Wire" explores the drug trade in Baltimore through the eyes of both law enforcement and drug-dealing organizations, providing a multifaceted view of the societal impacts of crime. The show's attention to detail and its commitment to portraying the reality of urban decay and corruption echo the themes of "Sons of Anarchy's" gritty world.
Where to watch: Max
'Breaking Bad' (2008)
Stars: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn
"Breaking Bad" tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturing drug dealer. With its deep character arcs and explosive narrative, "Breaking Bad" offers "Sons of Anarchy" fans a similarly tense and character-driven look into the world of crime, where family and business intertwine with devastating consequences.
Where to watch: Netflix
'Banshee' (2013)
Stars: Antony Starr, Ivana Milicevic, Ulrich Thomsen
In "Banshee," an ex-con assumes the identity of the sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania, where he continues his criminal activities even as he enforces the law. The series delivers on action and morally ambiguous characters, much like "Sons of Anarchy," and draws viewers into a complex web of identity, power and survival.
Where to watch: Max
'Black Sails' (2014)
Stars: Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold
"Black Sails" is a prequel to the classic "Treasure Island," set during the golden age of piracy. The series follows the adventures and political intrigue of Capt. Flint and his crew, offering a blend of historical accuracy and fictional drama. "Sons of Anarchy" fans will appreciate the show's deep dive into the lives of outlaws and their struggles for freedom and treasure.
Where to watch: Starz
'Oz' (1997)
Stars: Ernie Hudson, J.K. Simmons, Lee Tergesen
"Oz" takes viewers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, exploring the lives of inmates and staff in one of the most brutal and realistic portrayals of prison life on television. Its unflinching look at the consequences of crime and the complexities of justice makes it a compelling watch for "Sons of Anarchy" enthusiasts.
Where to watch: Max
'Yellowstone' (2018)
Stars: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly
"Yellowstone" explores the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, a Native American reservation and land developers. The series, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, delves into themes of loyalty, justice and legacy, much like "Sons of Anarchy."
Where to watch: Peacock
'Hell or High Water' (2016)
Stars: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges
"Hell or High Water" is a film that captures the essence of modern Western drama. Following two brothers' bank-robbing spree across West Texas, the film delves into their motivations and the lawman on their trail. Its examination of family, poverty and desperation resonates with "Sons of Anarchy" fans looking for a tightly woven narrative and complex characters.
Where to watch: Netflix
READ MORE: Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Series 'Land Man' Could Be the New 'Yellowstone'
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.