Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Series 'Land Man' Could Be the New 'Yellowstone'

In the wake of the rugged landscapes of Yellowstone and the dusty trails of 1883, Taylor Sheridan, a maestro of contemporary Western dramas, is setting his sights on a new frontier. His latest project, Land Man, delves into the high-stakes world of the Texas oil boom, promising a blend of gritty realism and complex storytelling. The series is poised to be the next big hit on Paramount+.

Modeled after the Texas Monthly podcast , the West Texas-based show is set to center on "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." The show is still in its early stages, so not a ton of information has been released. However, there are strong signs the series is headed in the right direction. For starters, it's helmed by Sheridan, who has consistently proven his mettle with this setting. Second, Billy Bob Thornton—who is known for selecting elite projects—has been cast in the leading role.

Here's everything else we know so far about Land Man, including the plot, cast, premiere date, spoilers, and more.

What is 'Land Man' About?

Similar to shows like The Dropout, Homecoming, and The Shrink Next Door, Land Man is another series deriving its storyline from a podcast. Specifically, it draws inspiration from "Boomtown," created by Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. This 11-episode podcast delves into various aspects of the oil industry in West Texas's Permian Basin, exploring its history, the culture of the oil boomtowns, and the inherent risks involved in the oil business. Interestingly, there's a connection to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, as the podcast touches on the tense relationship between ranchers and the oil industry.

Land Man aims to provide a comprehensive view of the oil industry, highlighting the perspectives of both the powerful decision-makers and the hardworking individuals in the fields. Described as a story of fortune seeking in the oil rigs of West Texas, the show presents a narrative that contrasts the lives of the workers (roughnecks) and the wealthy oil tycoons (wildcat billionaires). This dynamic is set against a backdrop of a booming industry that's influencing our environment, economy, and global politics. Central to the plot is a crisis manager employed by an oil company, tasked with handling the industry's most challenging predicaments.

Imagine the arid plains of West Texas, where fortunes rise and fall with the gush of oil. It's a narrative of contrasts—the roughnecks toiling in the fields and the wildcat billionaires in their boardrooms. This top-to-bottom story is more than just a drama; it's a reflection of how the oil industry is reshaping the world we live in.

Who's in the 'Land Man' Cast?

Earlier in 2022, it was revealed that Billy Bob Thornton would take on the lead role of Tommy Norris, a crisis manager in an oil company, in the upcoming series. Thornton is no stranger to Taylor Sheridan's work, having portrayed the historical figure Jim Courtright in the series 1883.

Initially, Thornton's involvement was the only detail available about the series. However, the cast has since expanded thanks to a recent update from Variety, providing a clearer picture of the show's direction.

Joining Thornton are Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, who will portray members of the Norris family. Larter, known for her roles in Final Destination and Legally Blonde, will play the role of Tommy's former wife, Angela. Randolph, who previously appeared as Elizabeth Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, will be Ainsley Norris, described as a headstrong 17-year-old and Tommy's daughter. Lofland, recognized for his work in Mud and the Maze Runner series, will take on the role of Cooper Norris, Tommy's son, who is just beginning to navigate the challenging environment of West Texas's oil and gas fields.

As for behind the scenes, Land Man is a collaborative creation and executive production effort by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Sheridan is not only co-creating but also serves as an executive producer under the umbrella of his Bosque Ranch Productions, which is part of a lucrative deal with Paramount Global. Alongside his executive production role, Billy Bob Thornton contributes as a lead actor. The executive production team is further bolstered by David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Additionally, Geyer Kosinski joins as an executive producer in collaboration with Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch from Imperative Development LLC, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt representing Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman has been appointed as the co-executive producer. The series is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

'Land Man' Release Date

At the time of publishing, no release date for Land Man has been set. A casting call was put out last month for extras in Texas who have experience working in the oil industry. At its current trajectory, we can expect Land Man to begin filming sometime in 2024.

It could begin filming sooner rather than later. The final episodes of Yellowstone are set to shoot in the back half of 2024, which would free up Sheridan to film Land Man in the first half of the year. Either way, don't expect to watch Land Man any earlier than 2025. Stick around for more updates!