$90 Pine Tree Decoration Is Festive, and Santa's Boots Have Never Look Cuter

If you're someone who has multiple Christmas trees in their home, I absolutely adore you. Whether they're 6-foot flocked Christmas trees, ceramic Christmas trees, fresh-cut trees, or tabletop trees, I love them all, especially when there's one for the living room, kitchen, and guest room. Of course, we can't forget about outside, though, which is why we rounded up three outdoor Christmas trees that are safe for patios and yards.

We considered many specs on these outdoor Christmas trees, pre-lit functions, height, price, style, and more. We hope you love them just as much as we do!

Best Artificial Christmas Trees for Outdoors

This $60 mini Christmas tree is a fantastic outdoor tree for the deck or front porch! The tree is equipped with warm white LED lights. It's 3-feet tall, which is great if you're looking for a Christmas decoration that isn't too large or heavy. (It weighs under six pounds, making it easy to store away when Christmas is over.)

Place it by the front door outside (or indoor entryway) to greet guests this holiday season.

This $148 Christmas tree stands six feet tall. The tree is equipped with multi-color lights and is easy to set up. The PVC pop-up lighted Christmas tree can be assembled in two minutes!

It's a pretty yard decoration if you want something flashy. The color-changing Christmas lights will grab the attention of neighbors, delivery drivers, and more.

I love this Christmas tree decoration so much! The $90 mini tree and Santa boots piece is a unique decoration for outdoor use. The outdoor Christmas decoration has red berries, pine cones, ornaments, and battery-operated white lights.

Place the mini pine tree by the front door for a simple yet fun look.

For more holiday home decor, visit Home Depot. You'll find birch trees, string lights, nativity scenes, and unique tree toppers.

