Don't you love walking through arts & crafts stores during November and December? That fuzzy feeling you get inside a Hobby Lobby or Michaels during the holidays is fantastic, and guess what? You can bring that feeling home (and even to the bathroom). Yep, Christmas bathroom decor exists, and we need it now.

We rounded up some fun pieces to make your bathroom a winter wonderland, from soap dispensers, shower curtains, and more!

Stylish Christmas Bathroom Pieces & Christmas Bathroom Sets

Here's an 'Amazon's Choice' pick for pieces under $20. If you're looking to keep your holiday bathroom as jolly as possible, you can't go wrong with this soap dispenser. The best seller comes in red & green, and gold & bronze sets.

This is a great budget-friendly Christmas gift for holiday parties!

Want to go all out this holiday season? Consider a Christmas bathroom set. The $33 set comes with bathroom rugs, a bathroom shower curtain, and a toilet seat cover.

The Christmas shower curtain is too cute!

Read More: 6 Trendy Christmas Tree Skirts for Fun & Classic Themes

This $19 toilet seat cover and toilet rug set is adorable. A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "This was super cute in our guest bathroom for the holidays. My 4 year old daughter thought it was super funny & cute. We hosted family this year & once I saw this I knew I had to get it for our guest bathroom."

I can definitely see guests giggling at (but still loving) your bath decor!

This towel set is cute, and we love that it's from Amazon's handmade department. Support a local seller and get this hand bath towel for under $10.

For $40, you'll receive a 5-piece bathroom set for all of your bathroom necessities. Keep your toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand soap, and more organized in this unique, red set.

For more outdoor and bed & bath holiday decor, shop Amazon. You'll find wreaths, wall decor, Christmas gnomes, and more!

Happy holidays, y'all!