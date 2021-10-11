I love the classic Christmas tree look, but I'm all for switching things up. White and pink Christmas trees are a few ways I've changed the classic tree look, but I'm not ready to stop there. I love wacky Christmas ornaments and most of all, Christmas tree skirts that are fabulous.

We rounded up six Christmas tree skirts perfect for farmhouses, modern apartments, and more. These skirts are so cute, even Santa will have a look at them before he puts all the presents around the tree.

Stylish Christmas Tree Skirts for Everyone

Best for Modern Themes

Consider this white Christmas tree skirt for silver trees, or really just anything flashy! The snowflake Christmas tree skirt will bring out pink trees. If you're someone who loves a good color scheme, you can never go wrong with a white tree skirt.

A customer gave the snowflake tree skirt five stars and wrote, "I LOVE this around my tree. It is sooo soft, the perfect size, and Looks great. The snowflakes are glittery and beautiful. I believe this is a small business so I urge you to order from her... You won't be sorry"

Best for Cabins & Tiny Homes

Plaid holiday decor gives me cabin vibes. This red Christmas tree skirt is perfect for classic holiday trees in homes that adore cabin, plaid, and farmhouse decor. It's under $11, making it a budget-friendly pick.

Best for Your Dream Farmhouse

Here's my favorite pick for farmhouse decor. I know it's not everyone's favorite home decor theme in 2021, but it's still popular. This trending tree stand would look amazing in entryways and living rooms!

The Christmas tree stand has four sides that use hook and loop strips for easy installation and storage after the holidays are over. The made-in-the-USA collar has three size options and is available for $119.

To keep things budget-friendly, consider a burlap Christmas tree skirt to achieve your farmhouse look.

Best for Spooky Homes & Halloween Trees

This bestseller is Amazon's Choice for Nightmare Before Christmas skirts. The $16 Christmas skirt is awesome for Halloween trees and people who adore the beloved movie.

Best for Seaglass Christmas Trees

Seaglass Christmas trees add a splash of summer to fall and wintertime. Check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats to learn more about them.

This pineapple skirt will look perfect with one.

Best for Style

A faux fur Christmas tree skirt is the best pick for flashy and glamorous trees. If you love cute and girly ornaments, consider this skirt.

It's an Amazon Choice skirt and is under $20.

For the finishing touch this holiday season, shop Amazon for tree toppers and holiday centerpieces.

If you don't have your artificial Christmas tree quite yet, consider Home Depot. Their flocked trees and tabletop trees are the cutest!

