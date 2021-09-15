Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing beats outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Don't get me wrong, summer barbecues are awesome, but hanging outside during the fall and wintertime is also a great feeling. However, just as we don't want to sweat like crazy, we don't want to shiver until it's unbearable. That's where the Fire Sense Patio Heater comes in handy.

The outdoor patio heater is a game-changer for nights spent in the backyard with spiked hot chocolate. (Whiskey in hot chocolate is good, y'all!) The $234 heater might look familiar to some. This model is a similar (if not the same) brand that some restaurants with outdoor patios use.

If you enjoy drinks and dinner outside during cool months, then you know these heaters make a world of difference.

Best Overall Fire Sense Heater

Amazon's Choice for Fire Sense Patio Heaters

Electric patio heater w/ stainless steel finish

Perfect for fall + winter BBQs

45,000 BTU heat output

Pricing: Under $235

This model is CSA-approved for safe outdoor heating at home. It uses natural gas as an energy source and is perfect for placing by patio furniture.

3 Amazon Reviews That Prove It's the Best

If you have someone who can safely assemble it and make sure it's mounted, so it doesn't tip, you can't go wrong with this heater.

For warranty information, check out this page.

No fire pit, no problem. This will take care of all of your outdoor living heating needs.

Also Consider:

Best Tabletop Patio Heater: (Fire Sense Hammer Tone Bronze Finish Table Top Patio Heater)

Best Commercial Grade Steel Heater: (Fire Sense Stainless Steel Commercial Patio Heater with Wheels & Fire Sense Espresso Finish Commercial Patio Heater with Wheels)

Consider the hammered bronze heater for tabletops and the commercial heater for large yards or venues. Be sure also to check out retailers like Home Depot and Walmart for more propane patio heaters and propane tanks.

