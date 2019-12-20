The holiday season is a stressful time of year, but these booze-filled Christmas ornaments could be just the thing to take off the edge.

Made by Lakes Distillery in England, these glass Christmas baubles are filled with your choice of whiskey, gin or vodka and sure to take your holiday party to the next level. They also make excellent Christmas gifts.

One costs just under £20 (about $26), or you could purchase a pack for £35 pounds (about $46).

International shipping can get dicey though, especially trying to send breakable vials of liquor through the mail. So here are some less complicated, more domestic options.

You could literally tie airplane bottles to your tree. Hear me out - airplane bottles with a little ribbon. Really, who needs anything fancier than that?

Ornaments You Can Fill With Booze

Another option for the crafty people - you could DIY a boozy Christmas tree ornament. They're really not that complicated. Buy a good bottle of whatever you like, set in a supply of these ornaments and attach a festive ribbon, voila! You are instantly on Santa's good list, without the international shipping hassle.

They are made from plastic which is food safe, and they won't shatter when you drunkenly miss the branch as you go to sneakily put them back on the tree.

I'm usually one to grab candy canes off the Christmas tree, but this year I'll be reaching for an ornament filled with my favorite vodka. Does anyone want to take a shot with me before opening presents?

I have a new Christmas tradition. This year presents are not under the tree. They are on the tree. Grab your favorite vice and get to drinking!

Regardless of how you pull it off, a little nip around the Christmas tree is sure to have you laughing all the way as you're dashing through the snow.

This post was originally published in 2017.

oembed rumble video here