No One Had More Fun at the Grammys Than Taylor Swift: Her Night in Pictures

Swift had a night to remember.

Taylor Swift took home two awards at Sunday night's Grammys (and made history), but more than that, she seemed to have the time of her life at the show. Swift brought her signature energy and enthusiasm, and it was palpable in her reactions to other artists' performances, her reactions to her wins, and even in her conversations and interactions with everyone in the room.

Swift wasn't shy when it came to dancing and singing along to the biggest performances of the night. She was one of the many audience members on her feet when Luke Combs took the stage with Tracy Chapman for an unforgettable performance of "Fast Car."

Artists like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, The War and Treaty and many more also took to their feet for the performance.

Additionally, Swift was seen dancing with friend and fellow nominee Kelsea Ballerini during Miley's Cyrus' performance of "Flowers." 

The two also posed for more than a few cute pics, showing just how deep their friendship is.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Swift's lighthearted partying ways didn't slow down throughout the night. There are also clips circulating of the singer dancing and singing along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire," among others.

The pop star also looked to have good chats with friend Lana Del Rey, country singer Jelly Roll, friend Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius and others throughout the night.

John Shearer/Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images

Of course, no one will soon forget her energetic award win reactions. Upon winning the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift happily announced the news of her new studio album, The Tortured Poet's Department, during her speech. She had an energetic reaction to winning Album of the Year as well, as she pulled fellow nominee Lana Del Rey to the stage and happily hugged everyone in sight.

The Grammy Awards aired Sunday, Feb. 4, on CBS.

