Fans of Donnie Wahlberg's late '80s/early '90s boy band want more seasons of the police procedural.

Before Donnie Wahlberg was arresting criminals on "Blue Bloods," he was arresting the hearts of teenage girls as the founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block. The band's fanbase, affectionately referred to as "Blockheads," is still going strong today. And there's a significant amount of crossover between Blockheads and "Blue Bloods" fans.

The CBS police procedural is coming to an end after 14 seasons and over a decade on television. And the Blockheads are banding together on social media to call for more episodes — or maybe even a movie.

So far, their efforts haven't resulted in a Season 15 announcement. But they did get the attention of Wahlberg and the rest of the "Blue Bloods" cast, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank them for their steadfast dedication.

"Happy #BlueBloods Friday to my Blockhead Family!" Wahlberg wrote. "T Minus 20 minutes and counting to an All New Episode! 10/9c @CBS While you wait, a message of gratitude from myself, the cast and crew! We appreciate your loyalty & love for our show! Let's get to it!"

Check out Wahlberg and company's thank you message below:

Happy #BlueBloods Friday to my Blockhead Family! T Minus 20 minutes and counting to an All New Episode! 10/9c @CBS While you wait, a message of gratitude from myself, the cast and crew! We appreciate your loyalty & love for our show! ??? Let?s get to it! ??? pic.twitter.com/EihdEyvgpd — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 24, 2024

"Thank you Blockheads. Didn't have to do what you did, but you never have to do what you do," Wahlberg says in the video. "They got 'Save Blue Bloods' trending all over Twitter like crazy and they're doing it again this week."

In the next part of the clip, the "Blue Bloods" cast, including Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Andrew Terraciano, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Robert Clohessy and members of the production crew, gather to deliver a sincere, "Thank you, Blockheads!"

"Blue Bloods" centers around Frank Reagan (Selleck), the New York Police Commissioner and father of adult children who hold a variety of roles in the New York City criminal justice system, from detective to assistant district attorney.

The New Kids on the Block reached peak fame in the late '80s and early '90s, selling over 80 million records worldwide. They are often considered the pioneers of the boy band phenomenon, setting the stage for groups like NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys.