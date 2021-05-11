Miranda Lambert Expands Her 'Farmily' With Goats Named Taco and Tuesday

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have added two new "farmily members": goats named Taco and Tuesday.

Lambert announced her #goatmom status on Mother's Day weekend with an Instagram story. She tagged Cedar Rock Farm, a Middle Tennessee business that sells meat products and handmade goat's milk soap. So chances are, that's Taco and Tuesday's prior home.

The award-winning country music superstar's known in part for her love of dogs. Her MuttNation Foundation is a nonprofit organization started in 2009 with mom Bev Lambert.

Per its website, the mission of MuttNation Foundation "is to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay & neuter for all pets and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions. Our objectives are accomplished through numerous initiatives which include: high profile adoption events, fundraising events, a national pet transport network, and providing financial support to carefully vetted shelters across the United States. MuttNation is also committed to providing monetary, hands on and transport assistance during times of emergency and disaster."

MuttNation also aids rescue animals find forever homes through sales of its product line of dog toys, its annual MuttNation March during CMA Fest in Nashville and the Little Red Wagon drive for pet supplies at Lambert's tour stops.

The same weekend as the big goat reveal, Miranda and Bev took a family photo with multiple pups and paired it with the social media caption ""Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" and the hashtag furmom.

Lambert's fresh off multiple performances at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards as well as the May 7 release of The Marfa Tapes, a collaborative album with fellow Texas-born country artists Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

