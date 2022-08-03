'Mama's Broken Heart': The Story Behind Miranda Lambert's Rebellious Tune

As one of the great performers of her generation, there are a handful of songs that come to mind when thinking about Miranda Lambert. She's one of the most celebrated women in the world of country music, and for good reason. She pushes boundaries, is unapologetically herself, and is an incredibly gifted songwriter. But did you know another country star helped write one of her greatest hits, "Mama's Broken Heart?" In fact, there was a chance that Lambert wasn't even going to be able to record it in the first place.

"Mama's Broken Heart" was co-written by Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, and award-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally. It was the fourth single released from Miranda Lambert's album Four The Record and is still one of the superstar's most beloved songs. But to get the song on her album, she needed to get Kacey Musgraves to agree.

Lambert told Sounds Like Nashville the story behind the 3x Platinum song.

"'Mama's Broken Heart' is a song that I kind of had to ask for. Kacey Musgraves is a girl I grew up with back in Texas, and we used to write together a lot and kind of went our separate ways. I don't think I was supposed to be pitched the song, but her sister actually shot some pictures at mine and Blake [Shelton]'s wedding, and she was there, too. At our rehearsal dinner, I went over and asked her; I was like, 'Are you gonna cut this song, or can I have it?' And she was like, 'I'll think about it for a couple of days.'"

Musgraves reached out to Lambert a few days later to make a deal.

"She e-mailed me and said, 'You can have it if I can sing harmony.' So that's her singin' the harmonies on it... I had to actually beg for this song, and so I'm thankful that she gave it to me 'cause I love 'Mama's Broken Heart.'"

Lambert's fourth record, Four The Record, was a turning point in her career. She fueled her fire of fame with songs she had written on her own, but on her fourth record, she wrote only a handful of songs and chose to co-write or cover the rest. This was a true test for her fan base and her own taste in music, and it worked. Between her Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Association nominations and wins and her singles "Over You" and "The House That Built Me" taking off in radioland, her career had never been better.

So after adding this song to your playlist of Miranda Lambert's greatest hits, don't forget to also add "Bluebird" and "Settling Down," and obviously her best songs with the Pistol Annies!

'Mama's Broken Heart' Lyrics:

I cut my bangs with some rusty kitchen scissors

I screamed his name 'til the neighbors called the cops

I numbed the pain at the expense of my liver

Don't know what I did next all I know I couldn't stop

Word got around to the barflies and the baptists

My mama's phone started ringin' off the hook

I can hear her now sayin' she ain't gonna have it

Don't matter how you feel it only matters how you look

Go and fix your make up girl, it's just a breakup

Run and hide your crazy and start actin' like a lady

'Cause I raised you better, gotta keep it together

Even when you fall apart

But this ain't my mama's broken heart

I wish I could be just a little less dramatic

Like a Kennedy when Camelot went down in flames

Leave it to me to be holdin' the matches

When the fire trucks show up and there's nobody else to blame

Can't get revenge and keep a spotless reputation

Sometimes revenge is a choice you gotta make

My mama came from a softer generation

Where you get a grip and bite your lip just to save a little face

Go and fix your make up girl it's just a breakup

Run and hide your crazy and start actin' like a lady

'Cause I raised you better gotta keep it together

Even when you fall apart

But this ain't my mama's broken heart

Powder your nose paint your toes

Line your lips and keep 'em closed

Cross your legs dot your I's

And never let 'em see you cry

Go and fix your make up well it's just a breakup

Run and hide your crazy and start actin' like a lady

'Cause I raised you better gotta keep it together

Even when you fall apart

But this ain't my mamma's broken heart

