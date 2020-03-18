Martina McBride Helps Feed Nashville Residents Affected By Tornado, COVID-19 Outbreak

Shortly after helping pack 3,000 meals for Nashville residents impacted by the March 2-3 tornado that hit Middle Tennessee, country music star Martina McBride turned her attention to Music City's food needs in face of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

McBride's current Nashville food relief efforts help children impacted by the lack of school lunches due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. She's partnered with Franklin, Tennessee-based OneGenAway on a GoFundMe campaign to help distribute food directly to families in need.

Per the GoFundMe page, McBride's also raising funds to help feed the music and special event workforce impacted by concert cancellations. In the past week, the cancellation or postponement of tours, live shows and such events as Bonnaroo and the C2C fest in Europe impacted the livelihood of not just artists but also the independent contractors and small businesses involved behind the scenes.

"Food banks in Nashville are working right now to order extra food for children without lunches now that schools are closing," reads a GoFundMe update. "Music and special event workers will be financially impacted due to coronavirus postponing events. In addition to supporting tornado recovery, OneGenAway is doing special food distributions/pop up mobile pantries and handing out food boxes to help children and displaced workers in Tennessee."

Per its web page, OneGenAway has served over 1.8 million meals to those in need all over Middle Tennessee and in four states with disaster relief since its 2004 founding.

Read More: Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Postpone 'Together in Vegas' Residency Dates

McBride's series of good deeds come at a time when country stars are helping those in need. In recent days, Dierks Bentley gave all employees of his temporarily closed bar Whiskey Row Nashville $1,000, and Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly announced that their grocery store for low-income individuals, The Store, will make deliveries to the elderly.

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley wrote on social media. "We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."

Now Watch: A Life of Stardom Made Reba McEntire a Fortune

