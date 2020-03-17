Dierks Bentley Gives Employees $1,000 Each After Bar Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus

Dierks Bentley is helping out Nashville employees impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Bentley's bar and restaurant, Whiskey Row, is located on Nashville's Lower Broadway and was closed to combat the spread of the virus. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Board of Health-endorsed measures on Sunday that closed Davidson County bars, including tourist destinations on Lower Broadway, and limited restaurant capacity.

As some of his employees are finding themselves without a source of income, Bentley stated that he's giving each of his 90 hourly employees $1000.

"My heart goes out to all the guys/ girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips," Bentley wrote on social media. "I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation."

Bentley encouraged other Nashville business owners to "take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc the best they can."

Several Nashville businesses are taking action during the pandemic. The Country Music Hall of Fame is closed through at least March 31. The Grand Ole Opry is broadcasting its Saturday night show without a live audience and all scheduled shows at the Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium through at least April 4 have been postponed or cancelled. The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed until September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised on Sunday to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC wrote on its website. "This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."

