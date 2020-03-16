The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Closes Temporarily Due to Coronavirus

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville announced on Friday (March 13) that all of its facilities, including Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA Theater, are closed through at least March 31 because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a press release. "While there have not been any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the museum at this time, we must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community, which at this time calls for us to close temporarily."

Per the press release, all upcoming shows at the CMA Theater for the month of March are either postponed or canceled. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates, and refunds will be issued from the point of purchase for any canceled performances. Visit the theater's website for updates on cancellations and postponements.

In 2019 alone, 1,297,433 guests from around the globe visited the Hall of Fame, meaning it's a destination site for global tourists visiting Tennessee.

The news came the same day as the Grand Ole Opry's announcement of broadcasts from the Opry House without a live audience. Other noteworthy reactions over the weekend to the ongoing public health emergency include the postponement of the ACM Awards until September and a decision by Nashville Mayor John Cooper that effectively shut down honky-tonks on Lower Broadway.

Per a press release, the Hall of Fame "will continue to monitor and rely on the guidance from public health officials including Metro Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization to inform any decisions moving forward."