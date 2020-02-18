Martina McBride Announces 2020 Livin' Life Up Tour

When it comes to taking talented women on tour as opening acts, Martina McBride leads by example by bringing up-and-coming talents Hailey Whitters and Sarah Allison Turner along for select dates on the Livin' Life Up Tour.

The "This One's For the Girls" and "Independence Day" singer has been outspoken in past years about country music's gender imbalance issues, so it should be no surprise that she's providing an invaluable platform to Whitters, Turner and other acts to be named. McBride landed similar opportunities in the early '90s from Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn.

To be fair, McBride's not the only star of her caliber taking women on tour as supporting acts. Dierks Bentley has earned a similar reputation, and he's keeping it intact when the Hot Country Knights' One Night Stands Tour features the revolving cast of Hannah Dasher, Rachel Wammack, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson.

McBride will balance tour dates with her podcast Vocal Point with Martina McBride, which so far has featured Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Runaway June and others as special guests.

Martina McBride Livin' Life Up Tour Dates

March 12 - Lancaster, Pa. - American Music Theatre

March 13 - Westbury, N.Y. - Theatre at Westbury

March 14 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts

April 2 - Kansas City, Mo. - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

April 3 - Salina, Kansas - Stiefel Theatre

April 4 - Fort Yates, N.D. - Prairie Knights Casino

April 16 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Center

April 17 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

April 18 - Sioux City, Iowa - The Sioux City Orpheum

April 23 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

April 24 - Nashville, Ind. - Brown County Music Center

April 25 - Madisonville, Kent. - The Glema Mahr Center

April 30 - Greensburg, Penn. - Palace Theatre

May 1 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. - F.M. Kirby Center

May 2 - Orillia, Ontario - Casino Rama Center

