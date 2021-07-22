Luke Combs to Pay For Funerals of Young Men Who Died at the Faster Horses Festival

Last weekend, tragically, three young men died after inhaling deadly fumes released by a generator near Faster Horses, a country music festival held in Brooklyn, Michigan at the Michigan International Speedway. Now the singer Luke Combs, who was headlining the fest, has offered to pay for the three funerals.

The 2021 Faster Horses Festival Disaster

Dawson Brown, Richie Mays II, and Kole Sova were three friends from Michigan Center camping near the Faster Horses Festival last week. But they were discovered dead in their camper, presumably killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. A portable generator stationed on the campground near the travel trailer appears to be the cause of death. Two other friends, Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt, were also in the camper are in critical condition.

The Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said the situation is "absolutely tragic... And we would caution anybody to make sure if they are using a generator -- if it's camping or if your power goes out -- it is in a well-ventilated area."

Brown and Sova had been cousins. The rest of the boys all knew each other from high school, where they played sports together. They were still very young: just 20 years old, save for Sova who was only 19. Sova's mother, Richie Mays, said, "They all played on the same football team," she said, adding that they had reconnected since school was out. "They hung out in a close-knit group of friends. A funny story, Kole did not like country music, but started listening to it because his friends wanted him to go to Faster Horses." The group had been excited to attend the three-day fest together and see some country artists. Now, one of those artists will be paying for their funerals.

A Donation by Luke Combs

At a candlelight vigil at Michigan Center High School honoring the three young men lost this weekend during the Faster Horses musical festival, as hundreds sing Amazing Grace in unison. Pretty surreal. pic.twitter.com/nxEihyRRlr — Marty Slagter (@slagterm) July 20, 2021

The 2021 Faster Horses Festival featured major performers, like Kelsea Ballerini,Carly Pearce, and Russell Dickerson, along with headliners Jason Aldean,Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs. Promoted as the #partyofthesummer, this year's Faster Horses Festival was Michigan's first large-scale entertainment event since the pandemic broke out last year. And despite adhering to state regulations, the weekend was overshadowed by terrible news. National outlets have continued to report on the shocking deaths of Brown, Mays, and Sova. It's now come out that Combs, a star of the festival, is paying for their funerals. The Combs representative Asha Goodman confirmed the story to 6 News but made no further comment on the matter.

Another Death at the Fest

The deaths of Brown, Mays, and Sova were not the only tragedy to mar the recent Michigan concert. 30-year-old Melissa Havens, from Croswell, also died at the event on Saturday. Michigan State Police are now investigating the matter, which is considered unrelated to the carbon monoxide poisoning nearby. They're currently asking for any tips regarding a man who was seen with Havens earlier that day. It's unclear whether foul play is suspected.

You can donate to a GoFundMe for Havens' funeral here. Croswell is remembered as "the life of the party" and leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.