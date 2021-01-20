Loretta Lynn Pays Tribute to 'American Icon' Betty White: 'An Inspiration to All Us Young Girls'

Country music legend Loretta Lynn paid tribute to actress and comedian Betty White for White's 99th birthday (Jan. 17).

"Betty White is an American icon!" Lynn (88) wrote. "I've always loved her. 99 and doing fine --an inspiration to all us young girl!" (sic) "Thank you, Betty. I hope your birthday was fantastic and that this is your best year yet! We all adore you."

White it's not known if Lynn and White have ever met, the Kentucky-born Country Music Hall of Fame member clearly admires the legendary actress. And like White, Lynn shows no signs of slowing down. The "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" singer recently announced that she'll release her new album Still Woman Enough in March. The album features collaborations with Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Carrie Underwood and Tanya Tucker.

White, known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, began her television career in 1939. In 2010, White became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live at the age of 88. Most recently, White has starred in Hot in Cleveland and Toy Story 4. She was the subject of the 2018 PBS documentary Betty White: First Lady of Television.

In a post on Instagram, White shared that her '70s series Pet Set is being re-released.

"Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," White wrote on Instagram. "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the 'Pet Set.' I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."

Lynn has her own ties to Hollywood. The country singer's life is the suject of the 1980 biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones. The move is based on Lynn's autobiography of the same name.