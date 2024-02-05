Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold's Wedding Guest List Was Loaded With Country Stars

The Grammys wasn't the only black-tie affair on Sunday.

The 2024 Grammy Awards wasn't the only black-tie event on Sunday (Feb. 5) that was attended by country stars. Those not at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Vegas might've made the guest list in Nashville for Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold's wedding at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

"Here's the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised— and had a 450-person guest list," Alaina told People. "I think it's just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."

People's brief rundown of attendees name drops Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, Hardy and his wife Caleigh Ryan as well as Lindsay Ell and Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney.

Alaina and Arnold's big day was about more than their chosen country music family.

"Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married. And Cameron's dad was his best man, which was super sweet,"Alaina told People. "It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony."

Two other family members walked the aisle with Alaina and Arnold: their poodles.

As for their first dance tune, the newlyweds chose Brent Cobb and Jade Bird's "Feet Off the Ground."

Alaina needs no introduction. She was the runner-up on the "American Idol" season (2011) won by her friend Scotty McCreery. Since then, she's scored No. 1 hits with 2016's "The Road Less Traveled" as well as a trio of collaborations: "What Ifs" with Kane Brown (2016), "One Beer" with Hardy and Devin Dawson (2020) and "Thinking 'Bout You" with Dustin Lynch (2021).

We know way less about Arnold, who's the vice president of Nashville-based insurance firm SouthPoint Risk.

Alaina met Arnold in early 2020 at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival after Bryan played cupid.