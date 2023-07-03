Lauren Alaina caught fans by surprise on Nov. 19, 2022, when she introduced soon-to-be fiancé Cameron "Cam" Arnold to the Grand Ole Opry's in-person, listening and viewing audiences. In this case, "soon-to-be" was a matter of minutes, as Arnold swiftly dropped to one knee and popped the question on country music's most hallowed stage.

This didn't pay off weeks —much less months or years— of Alaina and Arnold being a Nashville "it" couple or standouts on red carpets. Instead, it was Arnold's first public appearance with his future spouse. Despite at least one social media clue, the couple's courtship remained private outside of their family and friendship circles.

Though Arnold hasn't spoken on record about the relationship, Alaina has praised her "hot" fiancé to Entertainment Tonight and has been equally eager to tell other outlets that he's her dream come true. So, we don't know much about him still, but it's hard not to believe that in Alaina's heart, he's the one.

Read on for everything we've learned so far about Arnold.

He's Not a Celebrity, But He's Successful

Though he's from outside of the country music business and the broader entertainment spectrum, Arnold is quite the success. Per his LinkedIn account, the Auburn University graduate is the vice president of Nashville-based insurance firm SouthPoint Risk.

Not being part of the Music Row machine made Arnold all the more appealing for Alaina.

"I didn't want anyone in the industry at all. And boy, I got everything I could have ever wanted," she said (as quoted by People).

He's the Carl Dean to Alaina's Dolly Parton

There's typically three types of country music couples. Often, country stars wed or date fellow artists, whether they're in (see Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd) or outside (Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani) of the same genre. Others pair up with different types of celebrities, such as former pro athletes (Lainey Wilson and Delvin "Duck" Hodges). Then there's the Dolly Parton and Carl Dean model, where a match made in heaven comes from looking well beyond the public eye.

Alaina was so steadfast about filling that third category that she ignored the advances of a few unnamed country stars after public splits in 2019 from hometown sweetheart Alex Hopkins and comedian John Crist.

"I think all the country boys are cute. And a lot of them have reached out. But I'm not, like, interested in dating anyone right now," she told Us Weekly in October 2019 while promoting her stint on Dancing With the Stars. "I mean, a lot of people are reaching out and being very supportive, so that's nice. But I don't need a boyfriend. Literally, this week, I'm dating the samba. And we're trying to work through some things already. I'm dating the samba right now, and he wants to move a whole lot faster than me. My feet are like, 'Um, not sure we can do this!'"

Once Alaina was ready for love, she found the Dean to her Parton — a loyal and supportive partner who's content far away from the spotlight.

"He's a good teammate. He's my best friend in the whole wide world," Alaina told People about her industry outsider fiancé. "He wears a suit for work every day, and I'm not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I'm still not sure he fully does know who I am! I'm just kidding. But he's very normal. He's from Georgia like me. He's just awesome."

Luke Bryan Played a Role in the Couple Meeting

Though Arnold's not part of the country music business, Alaina met him at one of the genre's more luxurious festival experiences.

"We met in Mexico at the [all-inclusive concert vacation] Crash My Playa that Luke Bryan has every year. Luke Bryan brought us together," Alaina told Entertainment Tonight. "He's friends with Luke's niece and her husband, so he was backstage, and we were at the taco stand, and apparently I ate my tacos really fast, and he was like, 'Nobody's gonna take those tacos away from you!' First thing he ever said to me. And that was when I knew."

Sparks flew instantly— at least from Arnold's perspective.

"I gave him my number, but he came home and told his best friend, 'I met the woman I'm gonna marry,'" Alaina added. "And I did not leave Mexico feeling that way, but he was right. I'm gonna marry him."

Fans Met Him and Learned About the Engagement in One Fell Swoop

Alaina and Arnold began dating in 2020, with the pair becoming Instagram official on their first anniversary.

The one-year delay was in line with Alaina's promise keep her romantic interests off social media unless things got serious.

"I'm going to be 100 percent sure that it's going to work out before I go broadcast anything," Alaina told People in 2020. "I've been joking that I'll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I'm going to tell people about him!"

It took over two years for Alaina and Arnold to appear together in public at an industry event or concert. On Nov. 19, 2022, Arnold emerged from the shadows on country music's grandest stage —the Grand Ole Opry House— to propose to Alaina.

"I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," Alaina said onstage, referencing her Opry induction from earlier in 2022. "I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family!

"Everybody, this is my fiancé," she continued. "I told him he had to come out here, and we had to get a picture. So, we're doing it because this is the circle, and I'm going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody!"