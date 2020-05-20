Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd: Inside Their Nashville Love Story

Ryan Hurd and his wife Maren Morris met long before Morris was topping the pop and country music Billboard charts. Their romance started when they connected over songwriting...initially as friends.

The future lovebirds met back in 2013, both songwriters trying to make it in Nashville. They were paired for a studio session that resulted in the future Tim McGraw song, "Last Turn Home." Morris told People that they immediately had incredible writing chemistry.

"It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship," she said. "It's one of my favorite songs that we've ever been a part of. It's just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way -- years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant."

Eventually, the stars aligned and the timing was right for them to give it a go as a couple, after years of friendship.

"We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Hurd popped the question on July 3, 2017, and posted a simple announcement on his Instagram.

When planning her wedding, Morris was inspired by the short wedding dress her mother wore when she married her father in the '80s.

"She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love," Morris told People. "I was like, 'If we can do a modern version of my mom's wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.'

Her final dress was absolutely stunning when the couple said "I Do" the following March. Morris told Country Living that they wanted their Nashville ceremony to be as fun-loving as their relationship.

"I think that's why I gravitated towards him in the beginning, because he's such a dork and he makes me laugh and is, obviously, very good-looking!" she says. "We're just always joking around and, I think, sometimes, you can take your job too seriously, especially [being] under a magnifying glass as an artist, so it's nice to be with someone who gets exactly what you're doing and can talk you down if you're having a bad day and is just right there with you. He's that for me."

Morris has been an incredibly busy singer-songwriter since her breakout song in 2016, "My Church." "The Middle," her collaboration with Zedd, was a number one hit, and she already has two headlining tours under her belt.

Hurd has had his own success. The Kalamazoo, Michigan native wrote Blake Shelton and Ashley Monroe's "Lonely Tonight" in 2014 which went on to become a number one hit. He released his first single in 2017, "Love In A Bar" which was inspired by his relationship with Morris. His Platonic Tour is set to pick back up this summer. Earlier this year, he performed a seriously excellent cover of Taylor Swift's "False God."

In March, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hayes Andrew. While the couple is undoubtedly focused on their new normal with baby Hayes, we can't wait to see what new music is in the works for both of them.

