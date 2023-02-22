Blake Shelton kicked off his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk tour last week in Lincoln, Neb., and he's sporting a sparkly new clothing item while on the road. Gwen Stefani gifted him with a denim jacket -- which most would say aligns with Shelton's country style -- with the words "Mr. Stefani" written out in rhinestones on the back.



Stefani shared photos to social media that feature Shelton showing off his new bling. Other photos show the jacket by itself, a beautiful dinner spread while on tour and her view of her husband's stage during his show.



"Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be," Stefani wrote alongside the photo.



The comments were filled with fans and friends who loved Shelton's new look. Luke Bryan's wife Caroline commented, "Yesssss!!!!," and singer Lindsay Ell shared hearts on the post. The post even earned a comment from Paris Hilton, who gave her blessing with her classic phrase, "That's hot."



Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour will wind through the United States for the rest of February and most of March. He will head to Greensboro, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. this weekend. He is joined by openers Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.



Pearce shared a few moments from the tour opening last week, including a moment when Shelton invited her to the stage to perform with him. The veteran artist called Pearce a "real" country singer, and the two sang together on Shelton's 2014 song "Lonely Tonight," which originally featured Ashley Monroe.



Shelton's tour will wrap up March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. The tour coincides with the premiere of The Voice Season 23 on NBC on March 6. The first few weeks of the show are pre-taped, and Shelton will likely report to set soon after the end of his tour for the live shows.



This season of The Voice will be Shelton's last after a 12-year run. Shelton is the only coach in show history who has appeared on every season.