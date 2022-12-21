Gwen Stefani Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse From a ''Voice' Season 22 Family Reunion'

Blake Shelton's Ole Red location in his Oklahoma hometown celebrated the end of The Voice's 22nd season last Saturday (Dec. 17) with a double bill of recent Team Blake members. Austin Montgomery and Jay Allen co-headlined the show, and they weren't the only familiar faces from the series in the house.

Shelton dropped in as a surprise. "Both of these guys are still talking to me, by the way," the Team Blake coach joked while introducing the night's main attractions. As shown in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, Stefani was there, too, to greet Montgomery and Allen backstage ahead of their performances. The clip shows that Kate Kalvach, a Christian and pop artist who's fresh off a Top 16 finish, was also in attendance.

Though he's a teenager, Montgomery's tastes lean very traditional. He selected Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)" for his blind audition and sung it like Elvis Presley would've. The California native even drives a 1952 Buick Special.

Allen had already gained social media traction since the concert by sharing photos of himself at the show with Shelton and Stefani. He was originally on Team Gwen before being swayed to hop ship to Team Blake, which is why Shelton joked that he and his wife "share custody" of the singer-songwriter.

Allen used his national television platform to increase awareness for Alzheimer's disease in honor of his late mother, Sherry Lynn Rich. His run began with a live audition performance of Cody Johnson's inspirational No. 1 "'Til You Can't."

The Iowa-born country artist helped raise around $50 million with an original song about his mother, "Blank Stare." Allen's most personal song to date got a popularity boost after a performance of it on The Voice left Stefani in tears.

The Team Blake alums appeared at The Doghouse. The concert space is part of Shelton's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Okla. It opened on Memorial Day weekend 2019 with back-to-back shows by Luke Bryan and Shelton.

