Jelly Roll wasn't the only current country megastar blown away at the 2024 Grammys while meeting Taylor Swift.

"I told her I truly respect her. I think she is just, she's freaking awesome," Wilson said on the "Zach Sang Show". "When I was 14, I watched her perform at CMA Fest Riverfront stage. Me and my mom and daddy and sister, we watched her performance. I told her that. She was like 'there were like 16 people there,' and I was like 'well we were there, we were a few of the 16'."

"I think she's just a boss, I got to see her show this past year and just left there feeling so inspired," Wilson added.

Earlier during Grammys week, Wilson met Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley. Antonoff motioned Wilson over during the Feb. 4 awards show to introduce her to Swift.

"I'm not trying to bother anybody," Wilson explained, "I can only imagine what her life feels like you know, like I don't want anything from anybody. It's just nice to shake hands and be like 'hey, I think you are badass'."

That same night, Wilson won the first Grammy award of her career (Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country).

"Everybody I surround myself with — I think they're farmers, too, but they're story farmers," Wilson said during her acceptance speech. "It's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime. I truly believe that, and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

Wilson's been on a hot streak in 2024, She appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light a week after the Grammys. Since then, she's won a People's Choice Award.