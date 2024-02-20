Producer and musician Jack Antonoff may be known for shouting "I Wanna Get Better" as the frontman for the rock band Bleachers. But it can't get much better for him right now.

Antonoff has had a stellar past year, releasing new music, producing songs for famous pop icons, and winning a number of awards.

Recently, Antonoff won the Grammy for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) for the third straight year in a row. He's the first to achieve that streak since Babyface in the 1990s.

This year, the Bleachers singer won the Grammy for his work on all of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" - which also won Album of the Year - and Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Plus, on top of making other artists' music pop and shine, his band Bleachers is set to release their fourth studio album in March 2024. They recently debuted three singles from the self-titled album, "Alma Mater," "Modern Girl" and "Tiny Moves."

Though he's making massive accomplishments in his career, Antonoff is also thriving in his personal life. The decorated producer married actress, model and dancer Margaret Qualley in August 2023. Outside of being Andie MacDowell's daughter, she's best known for starring in the Netflix limited series "Maid," which earned her an Emmy nomination.

The pair keep their relationship and personal lives out of the public eye. But when you have two Emmy nominations and 10 Grammys between you two, some details are bound to leak out.

Here's everything we know about the talented newlyweds:

Manifesting Love

The couple was first linked together in August 2021 when they were spotted sharing some PDA during a stroll in New York City to grab ice cream.

Their relationship was basically confirmed in the public's eyes after they were seen together a few months later in Tribeca and then again in West Hollywood holding hands and sharing kisses.

Qualley told Harper's Bazaar for her October 2023 cover story that she basically manifested a long-term romance with Antonoff in the early days of their relationship.

The actress walked in Virginie Viard's fall 2021 couture show for Chanel in Paris, which she closed by tossing a bouquet into the audience in a high-necked wedding dress. She says she had just fallen in love with Antonoff and sent him pictures of her in the white dress, trying to hint at getting married.

"I had this huge crush on him and it was just like, 'What do you think?'" Qualley said.

The pair didn't make their first public appearance together until the March 2022 Critics Choice Awards, where Qualley's show "Maid" was up for BestLimited Series.

"Antonoff and Qualley shared an intimate kiss with one another at their table," a source told People at the time. "Qualley was spotted with a beaming smile as Antonoff sat beside her with his arm wrapped around her waist."

The next day, the actress hard-launched their relationship by posting a photo of the couple together in a now-deleted Instagram post with the caption, "Date night."

Shortly after, Qualley said Antonoff met her mother, Golden Globe-winning actress Andie MacDowell, at the AFI Awards Luncheon the same month. And the meeting obviously went well because Qualley says she met his parents not that long after.

The "Poor Things" (2023) actress told AnOther Magazine in 2022 that she was "terrified."

"[I thought] please like me, please like me, this is so important, please," she said before saying it went great.

In May 2022, engagement rumors started to swirl when Qualley was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand at the Cannes Film Festival. Then a few weeks later, Qualley subtly hinted at their engagement by sharing a now-deleted Instagram post featuring the ring as she hugged Antonoff's neck with the caption, "Oh I love him!"

The next year, Qualley and Antonoff were seen together again at the 2023 Grammys, where the Bleachers singer took home the award for Producer of the Year for the second straight time. The actress wore a Bleachers hat and sunglasses in his honor.

Just a few months later, pop legend and frequent Antonoff collaborator Del Rey released her ninth album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard."

On top of his masterful producing, Antonoff added his vocals to one song on the album, "Margaret." Fans didn't have to reach too far to realize it was written about Qualley.

It's also believed that the first verse alludes to Qualley and Antonoff's first meeting: "He met Margaret on a rooftop, she was wearin' white / And he was like, 'I might be in trouble' / He had flashes of the good life, he was like / 'Should I jump off this building now or do it on the double?'"

Crazy, Emotional Twist

More than a year after the talented pair got engaged, Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot on August 19, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in his hometown of Beach Haven, New Jersey.

The night before, a number of A-list celebrities - including Swift - descended on the small beach city and attended the rehearsal dinner at the local Black Whale Bar & Fish House. So many fans gathered outside the restaurant to get a glimpse of Swift that the Beach Haven police were called to disperse the frenzied fans.

The next day, the happy couple traded vows in front of a number of celebrities, including Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne. At 28, Qualley wore a custom Chanel white halter dress with Mary Jane flats. And Antonoff, at 39, went with a classic black suit and tie.

Antonoff said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in December 2023 that his wedding day was beautiful and more emotional for him than he anticipated.

"Someone told me that when you die and when you get married is the only time everyone you love is in a room," he said. "And I was like, 'Oh that is just a thing someone says and I perform for a living so I don't mind if the attention is on me.' And then as soon as it started, my whole body became wet."

But despite the unexpected nerves, the producer said his relationship with Qualley opened his eyes, saying he experienced a "crazy, emotional twist" learning about love with her.

Only a month after sharing nuptials, Qualley told Harper's Bazaar: "I am so happy that I found my person. And it's real. It's amazing. It's the best feeling in the world. I'm so excited and so at ease all at once."

The "Maid" star says being married has also helped her settle down. She says she didn't actually own any furniture when she met him.

"I would always have these shitty little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an Ikea lamp," Qualley said. "I never made a home at all. I didn't care; I cared about movies. But I didn't invest in that part of my life. It's really exciting now to be making a home and to have something to care for."

A Love Letter

Though Qualley and Antonoff work in very different industries, the actress told Vogue they had similar creative energies and often bounce off each other.

"I feel like I learn so much from him all of the time. Sometimes if you look at the way that somebody's doing something within a field that's not your own, and you compare it to what you're doing, you can learn more, because there's a different perspective," she said. "So I'm always running things by him, and vice versa, because I think it's kind of nice to have that zoomed-out lens sometimes."

Only a few months into their lives as a married couple, the pair got to show off their combined talents. The Bleachers dropped a music video for the song "Tiny Moves" off their upcoming album in January 2024, starring Antonoff's new wife.

The video starts with a pan of the New Jersey shoreline before Qualley strolls into the shot in a simple, white dress. She takes up nearly all the screentime, showing off her dance moves while Antonoff watches her performance. (Qualley was a competitive dancer for years and trained as a professional ballerina before she got into acting.)

The actress told Vogue that she wanted to choreograph a dance to one of the Bleachers' new songs and that sparked her creative juices.

"'Tiny Moves' just felt right, because it's super poppy and fun," she said. "I started making up the dance, and I tweaked that for a good while, and then I started imagining it as a video and coming up with a shot list. So it just happened organically."

Qualley also co-directed the music video, and said it allowed her to show her feelings for her new husband.

"More than anything it was kind of just a love letter to Jack," she said to Vogue. "We made this a few weeks before we got married, and I just thought it would be the kind of thing that, one day, I might want to show the kids."

But, Qualley is quick to say she's focused on building a new life with Jack and kids aren't in that picture just yet.

"I just want to do everything with Jack," she told Harper's Bazaar. "One day, I want kids, and I'm not there yet, and I want to keep doing movies. And that's about all I know."