Jelly Roll Met His 'Crush' Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammy Awards

Through Jelly Roll left Sunday night's (Feb. 4) Grammys in Los Angeles without a single trophy, he lived it up amid some of popular music's top names. Photos show the "Need a Favor" singer mingling with Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Kylie Minogue and more.

Yet Jelly Roll's most memorable encounter came when he met Taylor Swift for the first time.

Jelly Roll brought his wife Bunnie XO and daughter Bailee Ann as his dates. Bunnie XO shot video of her husband talking to Swift, set it to a cover of "Blank Space" and shared it on TikTok.

"When your husband gets to meet his crush finally," Bunnie XO wrote in the caption, adding that the moment was "the cutest thing ever."

In the comments, Jelly Roll made it clear that he only has eyes for Bunnie XO. "Crazy moment— I love my wife so much," he wrote.

Jelly Roll was in the running for two Grammys: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me" (a nomination shared with Lainey Wilson) as well as one of the evening's top all-genre prizes: Best New Artist.

Jelly Roll's encounter with Victoria Monet, who won Best New Artist, also became a photo op.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance was won by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves for their crossover hit "I Remember Everything."

As for Swift's Grammy haul, her evening highlight came when Midnights was announced as the Album of the Year. She's now the only artist in history to win the Grammys' top prize four times.

Even without a Grammy to his name, Jelly Roll's been filling up his trophy room. He won a trio of CMT Music Awards in 2023 for the "Need a Favor" music video. He's also the CMA's reigning New Artist of the Year.