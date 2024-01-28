Lainey Wilson Says Country Music is Headed for 'Big Shift'

In recent years, some female artists have struggled to get a steady foothold in the success of mainstream country music. There are country veterans such as Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood and more-recent mainstays including Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, but male artists continue to rule radio play in modern country. This is why Lainey Wilson's consistent dominance in the genre serves as a hopeful harbinger for things to come.

Wilson chatted with Glamour about the gender discrepancy that sometimes rears its head in the genre, and she takes a fairly straightforward view on it. She believes that as long as she continues to showcase her true, genuine self, success will come. So far, she's been right.

"It's going to that deep inner place and pulling from there, just staying true to yourself and staying true to your story," she says of her career game plan. "If something pains your spirit, it's probably not that smart for you to do. You have to be able to lay your head down at night — or look back in 30 years — and be proud of what you do or say. As a female in country music, you do hit some roadblocks, but I'm the kind of person, I just take it and I'm like, 'All right, well, watch out, boys, because we're coming for you all.'"

Wilson has proved her star status with five hits within her five-year, major-label career. She also accomplished a dream of many country artists by taking home the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2023 CMA Awards. When it comes to the gap between male and female artists in country music, Wilson says she's beginning to see the tide turn toward a more-equal distribution of music.

"I feel like country music is experiencing a big shift, and I'm proud to be a part of that shift," she says. "I think women's voices are needed, and I think people are going to be talking about this generation of country music like they did back in the '90s. I think it's bigger and more important than it's been in a very, very long time, and I think a lot of it has to do with the Western way of life. Everybody wants to feel grounded and at home, and I think country music makes you feel that way, and I think women voices make you feel that way, too."

Wilson is nominated for two awards at the 2024 Grammys: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me" with Jelly Roll, and Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country.

