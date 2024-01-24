Lainey Wilson is the New Face of Coors Light

The face of Wrangler's lines of jeans and western wear and one of the preeminent voices in country music, Lainey Wilson just inked a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Coors Light.

As part of the deal, Coors Light will sponsor Wilson's 2024 Country's Cool Again tour. In addition, limited edition Wilson and Coors Light merchandise will be available from the singer's website. A press release adds that we'll soon see ad spots featuring Wilson, with promotional material resulting from the agreements appearing in stores starting in Feb. 2024.

"Music is the universal language of chill — just like Coors Light, it brings people together and can refresh any moment, person or room," sahared Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Coors, in a press release. "Lainey Wilson puts her own country spin on chill and we're pumped to join her on tour and wherever she is connecting with fans."

A contest in conjunction with Wilson's tour will award its winner with a pair of tickets to Wilson's London show, with travel and lodging costs covered for two. Three additional fans will win two tickets to a US tour stop of their choice plus $1,000 to cover travel expenses. Learn more through Coors Light's Instagram account.

"Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light," said Lainey Wilson. "2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I'm thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can't wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the US on my upcoming Country's Cool Again tour and through some fun surprises we have in store."

Wilson's February will begin at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She's nominated in two categories: Country Album of the Year (for Bell Bottom Country) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for Jelly Roll duet "Save Me").