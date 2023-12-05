Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline: Inside the Country Star and Hollywood Actor's Sweet Love Story

Singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sparked dating rumors in January after they were seen attending a football game together. Since then, the couple have gone public with their sweet relationship, frequently cheering on one another through social media posts and sharing adorable photos of date nights.

Ballerini, who was married to fellow country artist Morgan Evans for nearly five years before announcing their divorce in August 2022, has shared that she "slid in" to Stokes' Instagram DMs in December 2022, and the rest is history.

"We are both very much so golden-retriever energy most of the time, but we both have a little bite in us, and we're both incredibly driven," Ballerini told Nylon. "He is the first person I've been in a relationship with that I feel like is not my complete opposite."

Despite their busy schedules, the couple have made their relationship a priority. Stokes opened up about their summer together during a recent interview, sharing the importance of quality time.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," Stokes told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

Stokes frequently shares how proud he is of Ballerini's artistry and stage presence.

"I'm still recouping my hearing from how loud it was ... for her to go back to her hometown and to sell out an arena, like that stage — it was the coolest thing. I cried the whole time," Stokes told People of Ballerini's hometown show at the Food City Center in Knoxville. "She's given me a little yee-haw. ... I'm not gonna lie, I grew up in the South, so she's definitely brought it out."

Here's a timeline of Ballerini and Stokes' relationship.

December 2022: Ballerini DMs Stokes on Instagram

On Dec. 1, 2022, Ballerini sent a private message to the actor, writing "hii chase stokes." The "Outer Banks" star responded two hours later, writing "hey there how u doin."

The next morning, Ballerini followed up with "i'm kels, nice to meet you" and a blushing smiley face emoji.

Ballerini shared the DMs in honor of Stokes' 31st birthday, captioning the post, "Happy birthday, my sweet virgo."

January 2023: Ballerini and Stokes Spotted at the College Football National Championship Game

The pair first got fans talking when they were photographed together at the Georgia versus TCU game at SoFi stadium in California. They were spotted in a group photo (posted to instagram on Jan. 9) alongside actor Dylan Sprouse, Stokes' "Outer Banks" co-stars Jonathan Daviss and Austin North, and more.

Shortly after, Stokes sparked rumors by sharing a photo of himself with Ballerini. The "Half of My Hometown" singer commented on the post, writing "go vols."

February 2023: Ballerini Confirms She's Dating Stokes on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

During an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February, Ballerini opened up about her divorce from Evans and her decision to start dating again.

"I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, [Stokes] shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right,'" Ballerini said on the podcast (quote via E! News). "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

March 2023: Stokes Goes Public on the 'Today Show'

Shortly after Ballerini's appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Stokes responded to his new romance with Ballerini during a conversation with "Today" anchor Sheinelle Jones, who referenced Ballerini's appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

"Kelsea Ballerini, she'll be taking the stage. Going out on a limb here — are you a fan?" Jones asked.

After Stokes shared that he is, in fact, a fan of the "Miss Me More" singer, Jones said, "For those of you who don't know, they're ... dating?" to which Stokes confirmed with a nod.

April 2023: The Couple Make Red Carpet Debut at CMT Music Awards

The pair became red carpet-official in April, when they attended the CMT Music Awards together. Stokes was seen in backstage photos celebrating with Ballerini following her performance of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)."

"I have a really hot date tonight," Ballerini told red carpet host Cody Alan (quote via "Good Morning America"). "I'm really, really happy ... this is our first outing, so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston ['Outer Banks' filming location] and I'll be in yours, it'll be fun.'"

On April 4, the couple attended opening night of the Broadway musical "Shucked."

August 2023: Ballerini Praises Stokes on 'Today'

During an August appearance on "Today," Ballerini shared how her partner makes her feel "supported and seen."

"I'm so happy," Ballerini said. "It's nice to feel so supported and seen. He's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Sept. 12, 2023: The Couple Attend VMA Awards

In September, the couple turned heads in color coordinated 'fits at the 2023 MTV VMA awards. Ballerini took the stage to perform her song "Penthouse" during the award show.

Sept. 12, 2023: Stokes Celebrates Ballerini's 30th Birthday

Stokes celebrated the "Hole in the Bottle" singer on her 30th birthday, writing "dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini...i love you ??"

October 2023: The Couple Attend the Time 100 Gala

The couple looked adorable and in love during the Time 100 Gala in October. The country singer was one of several influential artists to appear on the cover of the publication's Time 100 issue.

"For a girl that loves her words, this has me pretty speechless. What an incredible honor," Ballerini wrote on Instagram (quote via Women's Wear Daily).

November 2023: The Couple Walk the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Eight months after going public with their relationship, the couple stunned on the CMA Awards red carpet. Stokes looked dapper in a black tux (with a western-inspired blazer), while Ballerini turned heads in a pink gown.