Carrie Underwood's Son Jake Takes After His Dad Mike Fisher at Birthday Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood and family took advantage of Nashville's chilly temperatures and celebrated son Jake's 5th birthday by having a classic backyard ice hockey game. Underwood let fans in on Jake's birthday celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 21, by first sharing a photo of his cake. The elaborate cake took the shape of a basketball-playing panda with the initials "JP." It also featured a basketball and Jacob's name.

Later on in the day, Underwood's family took to their pond, which she notes was completely frozen over and "in perfect condition" for a night skate. The singer shared multiple photos and videos showing Jake — in full hockey gear — showing off his skills on the ice. In one clip, Underwood asks Jake if he's having a fun birthday, to which he emphatically replies, "Yes!" Underwood wasn't afraid to share the moment little Jake took a fall either, as the last photo shows him lying on the ice.

Other kids — possibly family or friends — also came out to skate with Jake. The evening undoubtedly made for a unique memory, as Nashville doesn't often stay cold enough to skate outdoors.

Fans in the comments enjoyed the photos and videos, and many of them were shocked by how much Jake already seems to be taking after his dad, former NHL player Mike Fisher. Originally from Ontario, Canada, Fisher played for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators throughout his NHL career, which lasted from 1999 to 2018.

Underwood and Fisher married on July 10, 2010. In addition to 5-year-old Jake, they share 8-year-old Isaiah. The family will celebrate his 9th birthday next month on Feb. 27.