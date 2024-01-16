Kane Brown Helps Neighbors Get Home After Nashville Snowstorm: 'The Uber Driver of Nashville'

When a snowstorm put Nashville at a standstill, Kane Brown leapt to help his neighbors.

A winter weather event brought up to 8 inches of snow to areas around Music City from Sunday evening through Monday, causing schools and work places to shut down. Kane Brown's wife Katelyn shared activities from their Monday snow day, including video of her daughter Kingsley sledding in their front yard. While documenting their day in the snow, Katelyn shared footage of Brown sitting in a Polaris Off-Road Vehicle in their driveway. She then revealed that the singer was personally helping workers get home from their workplaces in the snow.

"Kane went to the gas station this morning, and he has seen people working, and he is giving them rides home from work," she says on her story. "He gave them his number and told them to call whenever they got off work and he would give them rides home."

Brown simply held up a peace sign in the video as Katelyn continued speaking about his generous deed.

"Kane is like the Uber driver of Nashville right now," she said with a laugh.

Katelyn also shared a few photos from a girls' day had by 4-year-old Kinglsey, their 2-year-old daughter Kodi and a couple of friends. One of the family's german shepherds also enjoyed a romp in the snow on her stories.

Brown and Katelyn have some time to enjoy home life before the singer hits the road in March. He will head to the C2C Festival in the U.K. March 8-10 before kicking off his In The Air tour on March 28 in Charlottesville, Va.

Brown and Katelyn revealed on Christmas Day that are expecting a third child. On Jan. 9, they officially announced that they will welcome their first son to the family.