Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Reveal if They're Having Baby Boy or Girl in Heartwarming Video

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn surprised fans over the holiday with the announcement that they are expecting a third child. This week, they revealed whether they'll be adding another baby girl or a new baby boy to their growing family.

The couple shared a video to social media for the big reveal. In the clip, Katelyn asks Kane what he thinks the baby will be, to which he automatically responds that they're most likely having another girl. They then bring in their two daughters — 4-year-old Kingsley and 2-year-old Kodi — as they prepare to cut into a cake that will reveal the answer. The cake features a with a bee-themed design that reads, "What will baby bee?" Kane and Katelyn use champagne glasses to break into the cake, and they become shocked when the color inside is blue — for a boy.

Katelyn begins screaming and hugging Kingsley when she finds out, and Kane leans back in his chair and throws up his hands in celebration before cuddling Kodi. Emotional music plays in the background as the camera zooms in on the cake. A graphic reading "Baby boy Brown , coming 2024," is shown on the screen.

Fans and fellow artists shared the family's enthusiasm in the comments. Summer Pardi — the wife of Jon Pardi who is also pregnant — wrote, "Best ever!!" Russell Dickerson's wife Kailey noted that the future Brown boy will be "BFFs" with their son Radford, and Tyler Hubbard wrote, "Congrats buddy."

The couple announced they were expecting on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2023. The way Katelyn is approaching her third pregnancy differs vastly from her second pregnancy, which she kept hidden from the public until she gave birth.

Kane and Katelyn often post glimpses into their family life, and it seems their girls are becoming quite the entertainers. Katelyn recently shared a video of the two of them performing Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" as a sister duo. Soon, the girls will have a little brother to add to their band.

