16 Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

Multiple country music families grew by one in 2023 (or two, in the case of married couple John Osborne and Lucie Silvas) thanks to the arrival of a newborn baby.

Some, such as Jon Pardi, became first-time parents. Others, including mother-of-three Caitlyn Smith, added to a growing family.

Last year, Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, instant social media star Merrick Avery McCreery. The first-time parent club of 2022 included Drew Baldridge and Niko Moon. Both Sam Hunt and Luke Combs made last year's list and this one, making them members of what Combs calls the "two under 2 club."

"American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is currently pregnant with her third child. Her due date lands near the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, so there's a chance that she'll add to this list before the year ends. Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed a son named Augustine Boone Foehner in October 2022.

Katie Gracin, the wife of another "Idol" notable, Josh Gracin, is pregnant, and her due date falls in January.

Read on for 16 babies born this year into country music families.