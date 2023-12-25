Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Taylor Hill/WireImage
16 Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

These 16 celebrity families grew in 2023.

Multiple country music families grew by one in 2023 (or two, in the case of married couple John Osborne and Lucie Silvas) thanks to the arrival of a newborn baby.

Some, such as Jon Pardi, became first-time parents. Others, including mother-of-three Caitlyn Smith, added to a growing family.

Last year, Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, instant social media star Merrick Avery McCreery. The first-time parent club of 2022 included Drew Baldridge and Niko Moon. Both Sam Hunt and Luke Combs made last year's list and this one, making them members of what Combs calls the "two under 2 club."

"American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is currently pregnant with her third child. Her due date lands near the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, so there's a chance that she'll add to this list before the year ends. Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed a son named Augustine Boone Foehner in October 2022.

Katie Gracin, the wife of another "Idol" notable, Josh Gracin, is pregnant, and her due date falls in January.

Read on for 16 babies born this year into country music families.

1 of 16

Shay Mooney and Hannah (Abraham Shay Mooney)

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Dan + Shay member and future "The Voice" coach Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, welcomed a son named Abraham Shay Mooney on Jan. 17. Abraham's the little brother of Asher James, 4, and Ames Alexander, 2.

2 of 16

Jon Pardi and Summer (Presley Fawn Pardi)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Davis/WireImage

Jon Pardi became a first-time parent on Feb. 18. His wife, Summer, gave birth to a daughter named Presley Fawn Pardi.

3 of 16

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas (Maybelle and Arthur Osborne)

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne member John Osborne and his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, welcomed not one but two babies on March 21. They're the proud parents of twins: a son named Arthur and a daughter named Maybelle.

4 of 16

Jordan Davis and Kristen (Elijah Patrick Davis)

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor arrive for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

Jordan Davis became the dad of three right before Father's Day. On June 15, he announced on Instagram the birth of a son named Elijah Patrick Davis.

"God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world...His momma [Kristen] did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon," the country star captioned the photo.

5 of 16

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Wren Alexander Stephens)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

JC Olivera/FilmMagic

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents of three after Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19 via a surrogate named Alexandra.

"I knew [Alexandra] was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke of her," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "All our wishes and dreams aligned."

6 of 16

Luke Combs and Nicole (Beau Lee Combs)

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Shortly after the first birthday of Tex Lawrence Combs, Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, became the parents of two. Beau Lee Combs was born on Aug. 15, making Luke the father of two sons under age 2.

7 of 16

Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font (Forrest Henry)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae perform onstage during The Concert for Love & Acceptance at Wildhorse Saloon on June 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Maddie Marlow of the duo Maddie & Tae gave birth on Sept. 9 to a son named Forrest Henry. Notably, the other half of Maddie & Tae, Tae Dye, became a mother in January 2022.

8 of 16

Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello (Whit Costello)

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Another first-time parent, Kimberly Perry of sibling singing group The Band Perry, welcomed a son named Whit Costello on Aug. 26.

9 of 16

Dylan Scott and Blair (Barron Scott)

Dylan Scott and Blair Anderson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Dylan Scott became a father of three upon the Sept. 26 birth of his youngest son, Barron. The couple went public with Blair's pregnancy at the 2023 ACM Awards.

10 of 16

Russell Dickerson and Kailey (Radford Arthur Dickerson)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Davis/WireImage

The family of Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, grew on Oct. 1 with the arrival of a son named Radford Arthur. Dickerson had to rush home from a show in Kansas City to be there for Radford's birth.

11 of 16

Oliver Anthony and Tiffany (a Son)

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Another life change for Oliver Anthony took place on Oct. 17 when his wife, Tiffany, gave birth to the couple's third child. The couple hasn't publicly revealed their newborn son's name.

12 of 16

Jana Kramer + Allan Russell (Roman James Russell)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It's been a transformative year for Jana Kramer and Allan Russell. The country singer and actor got engaged to the former soccer player and coach in May. On Nov. 13, the couple welcomed their first child together: a son named Roman James Russell.

13 of 16

Sam Hunt + Hannah Lee Fowler (Lowry Lee)

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The family of Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, grew to four with the birth of their second child, a son named Lowry Lee. Lowry's older sister, Lucy Louise, was born in May 2022.

14 of 16

Caroline Jones and Nick Dana (Declan Tudor Dana)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Caroline Jones attends the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Singer-songwriter and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones gave birth on Nov. 29 to a son named Declan Tudor Dana. He's the first child of Jones and her husband, Nick Dana.

15 of 16

Caitlyn Smith + Rollie Gaalswyk (Jacob Roland Gaalswyk)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Rollie Gaalswyk and Caitlyn Smith attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith and her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk, became the parents of three sons upon the Nov. 26 birth of Jacob Roland.

16 of 16

Kelleigh Bannen + Jeff Grossman (Mary Grant)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Kelleigh Bannen attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter and Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen gave birth on Dec. 1 to a daughter named Mary Grant. She's the first child of Bannen and her husband of nearly 20 years, Jeff Grossman.

