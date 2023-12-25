16 Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

Multiple country music families grew by one in 2023 (or two, in the case of married couple John Osborne and Lucie Silvas) thanks to the arrival of a newborn baby.
Some, such as Jon Pardi, became first-time parents. Others, including mother-of-three Caitlyn Smith, added to a growing family.
Last year, Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, instant social media star Merrick Avery McCreery. The first-time parent club of 2022 included Drew Baldridge and Niko Moon. Both Sam Hunt and Luke Combs made last year's list and this one, making them members of what Combs calls the "two under 2 club."
"American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is currently pregnant with her third child. Her due date lands near the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, so there's a chance that she'll add to this list before the year ends. Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed a son named Augustine Boone Foehner in October 2022.
Katie Gracin, the wife of another "Idol" notable, Josh Gracin, is pregnant, and her due date falls in January.
Read on for 16 babies born this year into country music families.
Dan + Shay member and future "The Voice" coach Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, welcomed a son named Abraham Shay Mooney on Jan. 17. Abraham's the little brother of Asher James, 4, and Ames Alexander, 2. Jon Pardi became a first-time parent on Feb. 18. His wife, Summer, gave birth to a daughter named Presley Fawn Pardi. Brothers Osborne member John Osborne and his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, welcomed not one but two babies on March 21. They're the proud parents of twins: a son named Arthur and a daughter named Maybelle. Jordan Davis became the dad of three right before Father's Day. On June 15, he announced on Instagram the birth of a son named Elijah Patrick Davis. "God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world...His momma [Kristen] did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon," the country star captioned the photo. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents of three after Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19 via a surrogate named Alexandra. "I knew [Alexandra] was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke of her," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "All our wishes and dreams aligned." Shortly after the first birthday of Tex Lawrence Combs, Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, became the parents of two. Beau Lee Combs was born on Aug. 15, making Luke the father of two sons under age 2. Maddie Marlow of the duo Maddie & Tae gave birth on Sept. 9 to a son named Forrest Henry. Notably, the other half of Maddie & Tae, Tae Dye, became a mother in January 2022. Another first-time parent, Kimberly Perry of sibling singing group The Band Perry, welcomed a son named Whit Costello on Aug. 26. Dylan Scott became a father of three upon the Sept. 26 birth of his youngest son, Barron. The couple went public with Blair's pregnancy at the 2023 ACM Awards. The family of Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, grew on Oct. 1 with the arrival of a son named Radford Arthur. Dickerson had to rush home from a show in Kansas City to be there for Radford's birth. Another life change for Oliver Anthony took place on Oct. 17 when his wife, Tiffany, gave birth to the couple's third child. The couple hasn't publicly revealed their newborn son's name. It's been a transformative year for Jana Kramer and Allan Russell. The country singer and actor got engaged to the former soccer player and coach in May. On Nov. 13, the couple welcomed their first child together: a son named Roman James Russell. The family of Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, grew to four with the birth of their second child, a son named Lowry Lee. Lowry's older sister, Lucy Louise, was born in May 2022. Singer-songwriter and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones gave birth on Nov. 29 to a son named Declan Tudor Dana. He's the first child of Jones and her husband, Nick Dana. Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith and her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk, became the parents of three sons upon the Nov. 26 birth of Jacob Roland. Singer-songwriter and Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen gave birth on Dec. 1 to a daughter named Mary Grant. She's the first child of Bannen and her husband of nearly 20 years, Jeff Grossman.
