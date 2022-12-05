Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2022

Just as there were many country stars who got married or engaged in 2022, this year also featured a country music baby boom. Many artists either welcomed their first child with his or her spouse this year, or they added on to their growing family. One country music baby even decided to show up on Father's Day! Each baby on this list is now happy and healthy and each set of parents is absolutely over the moon about their new arrival. Here are some country music stars who welcomed babies in 2022.

Taylor and Josh Kerr

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr and husband Josh Kerr welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Leighton Grace, on Jan. 17 after a pregnancy fraught with challenges. About one month after announcing her pregnancy in November 2021, Kerr was placed on bedrest for a complication, causing the duo to postpone their tour. Leighton was then born prematurely, and she spent 53 days in the NICU. The Kerrs brought finally their daughter home from the hospital on March 11. Josh Kerr is a fellow musician, and the two were married in February 2020.

Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody

Jennifer Wayne of country trio Runaway June also welcomed her first child with husband Austin Moody in 2022. They celebrated the arrival of their daughter Lily Maria on April 18. Wayne and Moody announced their pregnancy in November. Prior to welcoming their first child, the singer and Moody had a whirlwind romance that began in 2020. They became engaged in December of that year and they got married less than two weeks later.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are another country couple that had their first child this year. While Hunt has not revealed all the details of his child's birth, he shared in a June radio interview that he and Hannah had recently welcomed a daughter named Lucy Lu. The couple's pregnancy came to light after Hannah filed for divorce from Hunt in February, citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." The court documents stated that she was pregnant. Hannah rescinded her divorce plea not long after filing.

Luke and Nicole Combs

Luke Combs, one of country music's biggest stars, welcomed his first child with his wife Nicole in summer 2022. They announced the arrival of their son, Tex Lawrence, on Father's Day, June 19. Their son's name was inspired by two important people in both Luke and Nicole's life: Tex is Luke's uncle's name and Lawrence is Nicole's father's name. Luke and Nicole announced they were expecting in January 2022. They were married in August 2022.

Jake and Brittney Hoot

The Voice winner Jake Hoot and his wife Brittney were married in March 2021, and they welcomed first child together this past summer. Their daughter, Madilyn Bri, was born on Sunday, July 24. Madilyn joined her older sister, Macy, whom Hoot welcomed during a previous relationship.

Evan and Staci Felker

Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker and his wife Staci surprised fans in March 2021 when they revealed they were back together after splitting in 2018 and that they had welcomed a new baby, Evangelina Hartford. They have since welcomed another child, a son, who was born in late August or early September. Staci debuted her new son on Instagram on Sept. 7, wishing him a "Happy due date," which leads one to believe he was early. She also revealed that his early birth was due to him turning breech, but she was able to give birth to him naturally thanks to an external cephalic version, a maneuver which turns the baby around.

". . . He came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)!" Staci wrote. "I'm forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely."

Randy and Tatiana Houser

Randy Houser and wife Tatiana celebrated the arrival of their second baby together, a son named Harlan "Banks," this past fall. The couple revealed Banks' arrival in a joint post shared on on October 19, but they also shared that he was actually born on Sept. 21. Houser shared news of Tatiana's pregnancy on radio show TC & Dina B in April, jokingly saying that he had "put the milk back in the coconut," but that announcement wasn't exactly approved by Tatiana. Houser later told Taste of Country that he didn't mean to announce the news and his wife wasn't too happy about it.

"I sort of thought the interview was over," Houser said. "I made a really horrible joke, that was like a complete dad joke. I got quoted on it and then my wife was horrified."

Holly Williams and Chris Coleman

Country singer Holly Williams, who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., welcomed her fourth child with husband Chris Coleman in 2022. Their daughter arrived on Sunday, Sept. 25 and they named her Georgia Grace. The couple's fourth child joined siblings Stella June, Lillie Mae and Arlo Gale.

Chris and Lauren Lane

Chris Lane and wife Lauren added to the country music baby boom that was 2022 when they welcomed their second son in October. Their new baby was born on Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tenn., and they named him Baker Weston. He joined their then 16-month-old son, Dutton Walker. Lauren shared that Baker arrived nine days before his due date, which caused an exciting birth day, to say the least.

"Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping," she wrote.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery and high school sweetheart Gabi Dugal have been married since June 2018, and in October of this year, they welcomed their first baby. Their son, Merrick Avery, was born on Monday, Oct. 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The couple explained that their son's first name comes from Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, but that he will go by his middle name, Avery.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner joined the family of four club when they welcomed their second child, Augustine Boone, on Thursday, October. 27. Their son joined their then 21-month-old daughter, Baylah May, who was born in January 2021. Barrett announced her pregnancy in May 2022 with a photo of an ultrasound introducing her son.

