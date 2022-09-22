Jon Pardi, Wife Summer Expecting First Baby: 'Pardi of Three!'

Country star Jon Pardi and wife Summer are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news with People on Sept. 21.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one -- Pardi of three!," Pardi told People. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer shared her excitement about becoming a mom and seeing Pardi become a dad.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," Summer said. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Summer also opened up about the couple's "ups and downs" in their journey to expanding their family

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together ... and then surprise, we're pregnant!"she said. "I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

The "Dirt on My Boots" singer wed Summer, a hair stylist, in 2020.

Duncan, who, like Pardi, is from Northern California, was friends with Pardi's mother. It turns out that Pardi's mom was able to play matchmaker for the couple. She let Summer know that she would be a great match for her son. Summer flew out to a honky tonk to see Pardi perform and the rest is history. In 2019, Pardi proposed to his love on the stage of the historic Ryman auditorium.

