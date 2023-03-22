Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins

Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, have welcomed twins: one boy and one girl! The singer announced the news on Tuesday, March 21st, on social media.

In a graphic shared to his Instagram feed, Osborne revealed that their first-born twin named Arthur was born at 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday, weighing in at 3lbs, 13oz and measuring 15 and a half inches. He then introduced Maybelle, who was born one minute later at 1:44 a.m., weighing 5lbs, 1oz, and measuring 18 inches. In the announcement, he added, "We did it y'all. @LucieSilvas is a damn warrior princess."

He welcomed his twins in the caption, writing, "Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It's going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas - You're a damn boss."

Osborne revealed he and Lucie were expecting to People ahead at the 2022 CMA Awards, and he mentioned his upcoming babies in his acceptance speech when the duo accepted the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year. Both John and Lucie have shared moments from the pregnancy on social media over the past months.

It was no surprise when the twins made their appearance on Tuesday morning, as Osborne revealed Monday night (March 20) that they were on their way. The duo was forced to cancel their appearance at Monday's Love Rising concert in Nashville, a benefit for LGBTQ+ organizations, due to the twins' impending arrival. Osborne also shared a photo before the twins' arrival of himself in a gown, mask and surgery cap, writing, "It's go time."

Osborne's announcement post elicited countless congratulatory comments from fans and fellow artists, including from Maren Morris, Brett Eldredge, Michelle Branch and many more.

John and Lucie were married in 2015, and the twins are their first children together. The couple conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF) after a "very long, tough journey."

"We are so excited," Silvas said upon announcing the pregnancy news. "It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies. When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you're going to have two, it's amazing."

