Miranda Lambert's Fringe Jacket Look is Fire— Quite Literally

For her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, Miranda Lambert has had to add more theatrical elements to her already stunning and eclectic wardrobe. To up her game, Lambert had her team literally set her and one of her trademark fringe jackets on fire.

During a recent appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," the "The House That Built Me" singer and her stylist Tiffany Gifford told the story behind the fringe flame jacket.

"She's been trying to get me to light her on fire for years," Gifford said.

"I really have. I'm like, 'How can we be on fire and not die?,'" Lambert responded.

"It took me a while to come around to it, because I'm like, 'I can't be that stylist that lights my client literally on fire,'" Gifford continued. "But it's Vegas. And fringe has been her thing for so long. I was like, 'We should do fire fringe.'"

There were several potential inflammable inspiration points, from Ace Frehley of KISS' guitar to Lady Gaga's bra.

Gifford still wasn't sure if this all was the best idea until Lambert tried on her "fire," new outfit.

"Ultimately, for me, when styling with musicians, I don't want her to be worried about her clothing," Gifford added.

Hall tried on the jacket, as well, and anxiously pressed the button that turns the fringe into a mini fireworks display.

In addition, Gifford helped Lambert with some Elvis Presley-inspired looks for Vegas.

The Velvet Rodeo residency began on Sept. 23, 2022, with current dates lasting through this coming April. More specifically, what's currently billed as the final nine shows begin on March 20 and end on April 6.

Each date is hosted at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, which is on the world-famous Vegas strip.