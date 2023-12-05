Carrie Underwood Had the Sweetest Reaction to Miranda Lambert's Vegas Residency

Country girls stick together, and Carrie Underwood is proving that notion after attending fellow singer Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas the first weekend of December. Underwood was already in Las Vegas performing on her Reflection residency —which has been ongoing at Resorts World Las Vegas since 2021—and she decided to head to Lambert's show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood for a Mama's night out.

Underwood took to her Instagram stories to share highlights from the night, first showing a photo of the two singers backstage.

"Just a couple country girls hanging out in Vegas, " Underwood wrote. The "Before He Cheats" singer wore an oversized, plaid sports coat while Lambert wore a T-shirt, black leather jacket and jeans.

She then shared moments from the show, itself, including the pre-show backdrop that simply reads, "Miranda."

"Mama went out tonight!!!" she wrote, excitedly

From there, she posted a couple videos. The first shows Lambert performing her fiery song "Fastest Girl in Town." She paired the clip with a message of thanks to Lambert for having her at the concert. She praised Lambert's performance in the slide, writing, "Such a great show!"

Underwood then shared a clip of one of the more emotional moments of the show: Lambert singing her 2010 hit, "The House That Built Me."

"I'm not crying, you're crying," Underwood wrote.

To close out her coverage of Lambert's residency, Underwood shared one final photo of her "Something Bad" collaborator onstage with the caption, "THE Miranda Lambert, people!"

Underwood and Lambert are not just past collaborators, but they are friends as well. Although their musical styles differ, they have often been complimentary of one another in the past. Lambert, specifically, has vied for Underwood to win the Entertainer of the Year trophy many times. The Texas native also memorably said Underwood could "sing me under the table," after winning the ACM Female Vocalist of the Year trophy in 2018.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos of Her Sons as She Shares Her Family Christmas Tree